Made You Look: William Chilila curates supper club at Carousel celebrating top Black chefs

Cooking up a storm: Elody Kolden Tchuente (Julian George)

Carousel, the popular Marylebone-based restaurant that’s made its name hosting a rotating roster of guest chefs, is set to host a series of one-off suppers to celebrate the best of Black talent in the UK’s dining scene.

The series, which will run for five weeks from this Friday until July 23, is a collaboration with photographer Julian George, the man behind the Made You Look exhibition, which recognised Black hospitality workers with portraits hung across various London dining rooms last October.

Sharing a name with George’s exhibition, the Made You Look suppers, which will seat 40 each evening, will look to champion modern African and Caribbean cooking. Former Akoko head chef William Chilila, who now works at Pan-African restaurant Stork, in Mayfair, has curated the line-up.

Things begin with one time Hélène Darroze sous chef Jason Howard on June 25, followed on July 2 by Nutshell chef de partie Opeoluwa Odutayo – who trained under Ben Murphy at Launceston Place. On July 9, the kitchen is taken over by the acclaimed Kerth Gumbs, who recently left his role as Ormer Mayfair’s head chef, with Kolden kitchen founder Elody Kolden Tchuente then launching her menu on July 14. Later that week, Mussa Fati will cook on July 16. Fati is the longstanding executive chef of popular city hangout the Ned; he and Tchuente briefly worked their together before she left to found her own private catering company.

Chilila, who recently hosted his own run of dinners at the restaurant, returns on July 23, and will conclude the series. He said of the it: “Made You Look is a window into the unseen world of West African and Pan-African cuisine. For my night, I’ll be serving some new dishes, adding a playful twist to the flavours of my childhood with some of the techniques that I’ve learnt in my culinary career so far.”

Carousel founders Ed and Ollie Templeton added: “We’re super excited to be partnering with Julian George on this Made You Look series.

“Julian created the exhibition as a visual celebration of talented Black chefs in our industry, many of whom are still relatively unknown despite working in some of the country’s best restaurants.

“Carousel has always been about providing a platform for the next generation of amazing chefs, so it’s the perfect fit. It’s also a project that’s close to our hearts, as our ex-sous chef Brian Mwangi – now at Da Terra – is one of the stars of the exhibition.”

George himself will be on hand on each of the evenings to host a tour of his photographs, currently hanging in the restaurant. The tour, as well as a welcome cocktail and each chef’s tasting menu, are included as part of the £59.50 tickets, which can be bought here.

