Made for Hunters by Hunters: MetaShooter Is The First Decentralized Hunting Metaverse on Cardano

MetaShooter is a hunting metaverse where players are able to experience the hunting experience through virtual reality.

MetaShooter is the first decentralized blockchain-based hunting metaverse that is built on the Cardano blockchain. Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain project that addresses the issues connected to the proof-of-work (PoW) consensus process.

MetaShooter aims to connect millions of hunting enthusiasts in a community where players can experience real-life hunting through virtual reality. Players can also play and earn simultaneously by receiving tokens rewards by earning hunting trophies, winning tournaments and more.

NFT is, also known as Non-Fungible Token, is a unit of information kept on a blockchain that verifies digital assets as unique and therefore not interchangeable. By offering new monetization opportunities, the team at MetaShooter aims to modernize the hunting market by providing a new way for hunting hobby owners to pursue their hobbies.

Through this, it would solve problems such as overhunting and environmental imbalance. Apart from that, Metashooter is built on meaningful gameplay, making the game even more exciting. The MetaShooter ecosystem has a logical business plan and natural usage of each NFT asset or service. It doesn't force the crypto aspect onto the players.

The game’s sets in a Metaverse island, the primary playground of MetaShooter users. MetaShooter will be the only realistic hunting game that offers hunting business development and hosting experience and connection with blockchain and NFT. Like the real-life Hunting industry, every MetaShooter NFT has different specialities that define hunting equipment performance, surroundings and a chance of hunting rare animals. With an NFT vehicle, the hunter can take more additional guns and equipment.

To increase the odds of a successful hunt, players can purchase animal callers, baits or dogs from the marketplace. Besides that, players can also use the trophy earned as bait to hunt unique and rare animals. The island offers three different types of animals breeds and specialities. Hunting can occur at any place in the world as each corner of the map is filled with animals. The map features danger zones, altitude, and destination parameters to ensure a more realistic experience for players.

"The team aims to release the MHUNT token sale seed round in quarter one and two of 2022," said a spokesperson of MetaShooter. "In addition to that, the MetaShooter NFT pre-orders will start as well as MHUNT token sale for the public round will be released. The team is also working hard to ensure more gameplay teasers are to be released so players can look forward to that in the first and second quarter of 2022."

About MetaShooter

MetaShooter is the first decentralized blockchain-based hunting metaverse that joins millions of hunting enthusiasts in a community. The team goal is to create a game that bridges the worlds of crypto and non-crypto. It also aims to modernize the hunting industry by combining the two major multi-billion markets which are hunting and blockchain technologies.

