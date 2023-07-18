Made in Chelsea's Ollie and Gareth Locke quit show for new project

Shane Anthony Sinclair - Getty Images

Made in Chelsea's Ollie and Gareth Locke have announced they've quit the E4 show to launch their own YouTube series.

The couple, who announced earlier this year they are expecting twins via surrogate, have documented their journey to parenthood with a series titled Our Daddy Diaries.

Sharing a teaser for the new show on social media, Ollie captioned the video: "WE HAVE OUR OWN SHOW!!! We are sooo excited to finally be allowed to tell you that we have our own show following us and our baby twins as we start this huge new adventure becoming dads! We will be followed everywhere and give you an all access pass into our lives becoming parents! Exclusively on YouTube with weekly episodes and with some videos already on the channel."

Speaking about their decision to leave Made in Chelsea behind, Gareth told The Sun: "Made in Chelsea is about young people making up and breaking up. We're very much the dads of it all.

"It came the time for something new and for us to have something we have control over. We're part of the production of our new show and we'll get to share absolutely everything with our fans.

"With the kids coming along it's a completely different path we're taking. We've outgrown Chelsea in that respect."

Ollie added: "Our new show is an unadulterated, no holds barred access into our lives. It's going to be the real us. You'll see a lot more of our personalities than you have in Chelsea - a lot more us, a lot more real.

"It's something completely new and completely different. It's very high-end, unlike any other reality show."

Gareth went on to describe the show as more like The Kardashians' Hulu show, which was a departure from the family's Keeping Up With The Kardashians on E!.

"We wanted to share our journey of becoming dads and this is a way we can break the fourth wall," Gareth said."It's not a static set, so that's the most exciting bit.

"There are bits that we won't know what's going to happen. It's much more like The Kardashians. We'll do their sit-down interviews to the camera to explain stuff, unlike in Made in Chelsea."

However Gareth added the door has been left open for them to return to Made in Chelsea in future.

"The producers have been great with us," he said. "They've said there will always be a place for us, but we're now just exploring new things. We want to share with our fans a side of us they won't have been able to see on Made in Chelsea."

Made in Chelsea airs on E4.

