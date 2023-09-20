Made in Chelsea's Lucy Watson announces she's pregnant

David M. Benett - Getty Images

Lucy Watson and her husband James Dunmore are expecting their first child together.

Lucy, known for her time on Made in Chelsea between 2012 and 2016, announced the wonderful news via an Instagram post today (September 20).

"Our little miracle," read the caption, which accompanied a beachside shot of James cradling her baby bump from behind.

Sam Thompson, another former Made in Chelsea star, was among those who commented on Lucy's post, writing: "Such massive congratulations."

Zara McDermott also shared her excitement at the news, writing: "So exciting!!!! congratulations xxxx"

"I'm crying again," said Love Island star Montana Brown, who gave birth to her own little bundle this summer. "So so so unbelievably happy for you two."



Back in January, Lucy reflected on leaving Made in Chelsea after four years on the show.

"The real reason was, you know that argument with Steph [Pratt]? It wasn't portrayed – in my opinion – the way that it actually went down," she said on Jamie Laing's Private Parts podcast.

"[Me and James] were arguing more during that time and I was like, 'This is going to make us argue', and then I realised you can't really be in a happy relationship on that show. At that point, I was quite serious with James, so I was like, 'Actually I value this more'."



Lucy and James married in September 2021, tying the knot in Greece.

The couple had announced their engagement a year prior in 2020.

Made in Chelsea airs on E4.

