Made in Chelsea’s Ollie Locke admits to tearful nights with twins

Made in Chelsea star Ollie Locke has opened up about his journey into parenthood as he’s been battling sleepless nights since becoming a father, admitting he’s shed a tear or two in the process.

Back in August, the reality TV personality and his husband Gareth Locke announced they’d welcomed twin babies via a surrogate.

Sharing the news with fans, the couple confirmed they’d had a daughter named Cosima Emily Bex and a son Apollo Magnus Obi.

However, now a few months into life as a parent, Ollie’s confessed looking after twins isn’t an easy task.

Chatting in a recent interview about the challenges he’s faced as a new father, Ollie revealed he’s struggled to get much sleep.

"The sleepless nights have been interesting," he told OK! "I will openly say about two weeks ago I was holding Cosima and I was crying relentlessly.

"I have never loved anything yet hated it so much – that is the reality of parenting. It is not easy, but it’s just heaven."



Thankfully the Made in Chelsea star and his husband have been lucky enough to receive some help, something Ollie says he’s extremely grateful for.

"We have got some help [with a nanny]," he explained. "It has helped us an awful lot because it turns out having twins is a lot!

"There’s no maternity and paternity with work, so we’ve had to have a bit of help. We are exhausted, but it’s wonderful."

Ollie says he feels incredibly lucky to have twins after waiting "such a long time" to become a parent but insists two children is just enough for him.

"Three is a lot," he remarked, making it clear he’s not planning on having more children in the future. "My best friend Binky [Felstead] is thinking of going for her fourth. I said to her, 'I don’t know how you are doing this'. She is a superwoman."

Made in Chelsea airs on E4.

