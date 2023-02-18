ChatGPT and Simon Usborne

Measures of average happiness show a steady decline through one’s 40s – the decade I recently hobbled into with drooping eyes and a dodgy back. Why? “Stuff” is why. Some days, I feel like I could keep a billionaire’s family office occupied just booking my son’s after school-club, editing my veg box order and blanching at summer holiday prices.

Is the answer to my just-about-managing malaise the artificial intelligence (AI) bot that the whole world seems to be talking about? Depending on which human you ask, ChatGPT, which was released at the end of November by OpenAI, a Silicon Valley startup, represents a revolution in how we think and work – or an existential threat to creativity and ethics.

While the big brains deal with the big questions, could a bot sort my life out?

Once I finally manage to log in (huge demand means it’s not always available), I put my new secretary to work. Using it is as easy as Googling: you type into a box. The bot types out its responses in seconds. The results, which are the spoils of a vast, human-guided mining operation on millions of pages of on- and offline text, are at times pretty mind-blowing. (The visual equivalent, DALL-E, is fun to play with but as you’ll see from its renderings of my life, below, not entirely convincing.)

DALL-E’s take on Simon Usborne’s life

I start by attempting to cheat, asking the bot if it can write the introduction to a newspaper article about a knackered middle-aged man’s attempt to use ChatGPT to sort his life out.

Journalism is one of dozens of words-producing industries where old hands fear the march of the bots. Universities and schools, meanwhile, are racing to draw up new plagiarism policies. But, while the bot understands my request, I’m quite relieved when it serves up three paragraphs of stodge with all the style of a boiler manual.

What about a task so deeply boring that I can barely even think about it? I recently filled in an online form at my council’s website to request a new outside food bin. It arrived in a couple of days (great work, Southwark) but the disgusting old broken one is still there.

“Write me an email to Southwark Council to thank it for delivering a new food bin, but also to complain about its failure to collect the old broken one.”

In three seconds, ChatGPT writes four paragraphs that do exactly what I asked, even craftily pretending, as I would, that I care about more than my own interests; as well as describing the bin as an “unsightly nuisance”, it suggests it poses a risk to public health.

I paste it into an email and hit send.

Now for something creative. It’s Valentine’s Day and I’ve done nothing about it, obviously. I request a Valentine’s Day poem “written in the style of John Keats that includes my wife’s name, which is Jess”.

“Oh, Jess, thou art the fair and lovely rose, Whose beauty doth my heart and mind compose; Thy eyes, like stars that twinkle in the night, Doth shine so bright, and bring me such delight.”

The last of three further verses begins: “So on this day of love, I give to thee, The fullest measure of my love’s sweet decree.” It’s a bit much for me, but time’s tight so I stick it in a WhatsApp message and send it to Jess, an English literature graduate and professional pedant.

“It should be ‘thine eyes’, but apart from that, not many quibbles,” she replies (I’ve explained the whole robot thing). “But also obviously it’s complete nonsense … very superficially good but no depth or extended metaphor.” Ouch.

Back to work, where people are using AI to write job applications, presentations and emails. In an experiment last month, a rabbi in New York used ChatGPT to write a 1,000-word sermon. He was appalled when his unwitting congregation applauded his robot alter ego.

Occasionally I teach journalism to university students, but I haven’t yet dealt with AI in my lectures. I ask ChatGPT to write me some PowerPoint slides explaining its own potential benefits and threats to the industry and wider society.

The “threats” are the most interesting, and include job losses, and also bias: “AI algorithms are only as good as the data they’re trained on, and if that data is biased, the AI output will be biased as well. This could result in skewed reporting or discriminatory content.”

And then there’s trustworthiness: “AI-generated content can lack the human element that is often essential in journalism, such as empathy or contextual knowledge. This could result in content that is less trustworthy or lacks the necessary nuance and depth.”

That feels like a reasonably nuanced and trustworthy response. I get back to my task list. I’m having friends for dinner and their dietary requirements are, shall we say, complex. I could rifle through my fat-splattered kitchen bookshelf – or ask my new friend for a recipe that’s vegan and gluten-free. Oh, and make sure it includes pak choi and ginger, which are in my fridge and need eating.

The bot serves up a recipe for stir-fried pak choi with ginger and garlic tofu, including tamari. A quick trial run one lunchtime suggests it’s totally fine, if not exactly a showstopper. Bon appetit!

Time to check in with some friends. I’ve worked from home, alone, for years and have replaced office social life with a busy WhatsApp group made up of old colleagues. It’s largely a forum for gossip and pisstaking. Could a bot burnish my banter?

“Write some high-level banter for my WhatsApp friends group.” I get seven ideas, mostly jokes. They stink. “I just realised that ‘Monday’ and ‘morning’ both start with the same letters. Coincidence? I think not.” I drop it into the thread, where I’ve stupidly primed friends. “Virtually indistinguishable tbh,” says one. “Does your mug also say, ‘Shhhhh, contains gin?’ ” asks another. Bad bot banter begets the real thing.

Simon Usborne with ChatGPT - Rii Schroer

Perhaps a return to more structured creativity will be fruitful. I used to improvise bedtime stories for my now five-year-old son featuring his toys. Now he’s got a little sister, so gets by with Enid Blyton audiobooks. Could ChatGPT bring some personalised magic back to bedtime?

Jake’s favourite toy is Doggy, his number-one stuffed animal. During an ill-advised half-term expedition to Hamleys (friends from abroad, not my idea), he acquired a hamster that skitters about inside a see-through plastic ball. I ask for a story that includes Jake, both animals, mild peril, a happy ending and humour.

“Once upon a time, in a house not too far away, there lived a little boy named Jake,” it begins. The “not too far away” impresses me. There follows a dramatic tale in which Jake and Doggy team up to rescue their ball-bound friend after it rolls downstairs. “Jake and Doggy were now in a race against time to catch the runaway hamster.”

It wouldn’t trouble Julia Donaldson, but what does my friend Jack Noel, an illustrator and children’s book writer, think? “Obviously my Industry Position is that all this is bad stuff,” he writes back. The story itself isn’t bad, he adds. “It certainly sticks to the brief … but it’s also utterly banal! Why is the hamster always rolling off? Can Jake be more active in the rescue?”

Still buzzing after my food-bin win, I try another letter. Something I suspect rankles with my parents’ generation is the failure of their grandchildren to thank them for gifts. To be fair, Jake can barely write the words “thank you”, but I feel like gratitude won’t flow naturally from his Caran d’Ache. Enter the bot. Write Jake a note to his Granny Ali, thanking her for the clothes she got him for his birthday.

The “I hope you are doing well” is a bit formal for a five-year-old, but the letter does then tick the boxes, albeit while guessing that the clothes included “a blue shirt with a cool pattern”. (AI’s willingness to make stuff up, on top of its inherent deception, is a wider cause for concern.) “You are the best grandma ever!” is, however, a convincing sign-off.

I try again, this time adding the word “belatedly” to “write a thank you letter to Granny Ali”. A new line appears: “I’m sorry I didn’t get a chance to write this earlier – I’ve been so busy playing with all my new toys!” When I change Jake’s age to 17, it adjusts the tone and adds: “I know it can be tricky to pick out clothes for teenagers, but you really nailed it!”

Something begins to niggle in my mind as I fire requests at the bot, however mixed the results. It isn’t actually intelligent, of course, but in some cases it does a pretty stunning job of pretending to be. And it’s only going to get smarter. What happens when it becomes so prolific that grandmothers, friends, children, bosses and teachers find it hard to know who is real and who isn’t?

I call time on my day with ChatGPT by asking it that question. Like everything it churns out, the response is, well, robotic, verging on self-promotional. But it does acknowledge potential issues with trust and the “blurring of the lines between human and machine”. It’s something I ponder as I wait for my old food bin to be collected.