What made Carol Vorderman wage a one-woman war on the Tories?

It was the carefully choreographed picture which united two British institutions: the Conservatives and Countdown.

When David Cameron announced Carol Vorderman as the head of his new “maths task force” in February 2009, the “human calculator” was all too happy to be photographed with him, cavorting in the snow as they helped a child to build a snowman in the icy shadow of the Houses of Parliament.

It’s striking now, when Vorderman is more well known for lambasting the Tories, recently saying “our political system is not fit for purpose”.

Last month, she was accused of inciting hate towards Tories by Felicity Cornelius-Mercer, who is married to Johnny Mercer, the veterans minister, after she repeatedly accused ministers of “disgusting corruption” and called Conservatives a “gaslighting, disgusting, lying bunch of charlatans”.

So what’s behind her pivot – and what does Labour make of it?

In 2009 she was on the Government’s side. As The Guardian observed at the time in an article headlined: “Carol + David = new Tory strategy to make maths fun”, her public star had “waned since 2008 when Channel 4 managed to subtract 90 per cent of her salary – estimated at £900,000 – which led to the end of her 26-year Countdown career.”

Carol Vorderman throws a snowball at David Cameron in Westminster in 2009 - Geoff Pugh

Having somewhat disappeared into obscurity, the opportunity to make maths more cheerful and populist in the face of struggling standards in Britain’s schools thrust Vorderman back in the spotlight.

Just two years later, the Cambridge-educated arithmetician was presenting Loose Women and being crowned Rear of the Year.

“It is a crucially important subject for the future of this country,” she declared at the time. “If Britain is to emerge stronger from the recession, we have little choice but to sort it out now.”

The article also pointed out that Vorderman “has not been a political partisan – even in postgraduate days when she was briefly in a backing group for the Radio 1 DJ Liz Kershaw, satirically called the Blue Tits.

“She pitched in with New Labour in its salad days, touring schools with Tony Blair in 1999 to hear children counting forwards and backwards in units of 10.”

Yet she appeared more than happy to front the Conservatives’ campaign, telling reporters: “David Cameron has asked me to look into how we can raise standards by making sure children are learning in the best way possible. What can we learn from India and the Far East and eastern Europe? How has the US started to fight their maths problem?”

Vorderman’s group would also focus on the widespread “fear” of maths, which Countdown solved through cosy joshing between her and the programme’s longest-serving presenter, Richard Whiteley.

Carol Vorderman with Tony Blair at Southfields School in Luton in 1999 - Roger Allen

Looking back now, her comments appear eerily reminiscent of Rishi Sunak’s quest to deliver maths to 18 for all, in a bid “to grow the economy not just over the next two years, but the next 20”.

As a fellow self-confessed “maths geek”, you would have thought the numeracy pledge would be music to Vorderman’s ears.

Yet in a sign of the political journey she has been on since she joined forces with Cameron’s Conservatives, she denounced the scheme, telling LBC his successor was living in a “parallel universe”.

Rather ironically describing herself as “politically independent”, the Bedford-born presenter, 62, who was brought up by her single Welsh mother in Prestatyn, North Wales, added: “I was a free school meals kid all my life; I know how hard it is.

“He’s saying ‘Oh, my education was important’. Yes, it was important, you went to Winchester which is like Eton B, it’s a private school. Does he have any conception of what real people are having to go through and the lack of opportunities for children?”

Curiously, Vorderman was not at all concerned about Cameron being an old Etonian when she agreed to work with him 14 years ago.

Her attitude towards the Tories appears to have changed dramatically during the pandemic – and following a spectacular fall out with Michelle Mone, her former best friend.

Last December Baroness Mone, the Scottish businesswoman and Tory peer, took a year-long leave of absence from the House of Lords “to clear her name” after it was reported that she and her children had received £29 million of profits from an offshore trust for government personal protective equipment (PPE) contracts, which she had allegedly lobbied for during the pandemic.

The House of Lords Commissioner for Standards and the National Crime Agency has launched investigations into Mone’s links to PPE Medpro, which the Government is now suing for £122 million plus costs.

Vorderman was 'not at all concerned about Cameron being an old Etonian when she agreed to work with him 14 years ago' - Stefan Rousseau/PA

Despite once being so close they would regularly be photographed together, laughing, joking and walking with interlocked arms, Vorderman has repeatedly unleashed on Mone on TV and social media.

She raised eyebrows when she appeared on This Morning in January, claiming: “I dropped her like a stone as soon as I realised what kind of person she was” before staring into the camera and saying “sue me, Michelle”.

In June, Vorderman tweeted more abuse at Mone, offering her “free PR advice” on how to respond to the allegations she had received money as part of Covid PPE contracts. Mone has always insisted that she never benefited financially from PPE Medpro.

Responding, a source close to Mone hit back: “I really don’t understand why Carol has started this attack.

“What are the reasons – a hunger for publicity, or maybe her coming to the end of her TV career?”

Vorderman later told James O’Brien’s Full Disclosure podcast that she met Mone at The Dorchester in London and ended the friendship in 2011 – although photographs show them embracing at the Cheltenham Festival in 2012.

Michelle Mone and Carol Vorderman at the Cheltenham Festival in 2012 - Alan Davidson/Shutterstock

Whatever the truth of the fallout, the feud appears to have fuelled Vorderman’s newfound loathing of the Conservatives. Mrs Cornelius-Mercer, who was the subject of her criticism, described Vorderman as a “celebrity attack dog” who knows “nothing about politics”, telling Rachel Johnson’s Difficult Women podcast: “She just drives me up the f---ing wall.

“You can’t blanket hate. This is what Vorderman seems to be doing. She keeps using words like ‘disgusting’.” It was Matt Hancock, the former health secretary, who received the most Tory hate from Vorderman after she joked his surname had a silent “Han”, so his name was actually ‘Matt C--k’.

So apart from her spat with Mone, what else is behind her one-woman war on the Tories? One theory is that she is trying to ingratiate herself with Sir Keir Starmer in a bid to get into the House of Lords. “Maybe she wants to be a Labour peer?” mused a friend. Another source added: “She wants a seat in the Lords – it’s an absolutely crystal clear journey for anybody to see.”

But would she actually be welcome? One Labour insider suggested that her tweets were regarded as “risky” and not entirely helpful to the moderate course being mapped out by Starmer ahead of the next general election.

Others have pointed to her burgeoning social media following (390,000 on Instagram, 840,000 on Twitter), which services with Left-leaning diatribes. “She’s a piece of work,” remarked one source who referenced how “unceremoniously” she had dumped John Miles, her former agent, after he “picked her up out of nowhere and built her up”.

A recent photograph of Carol Vorderman - Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

They added: “I’ve known Carol for years and she was never a political animal. Now she’s no longer the bright sparky thing that people want, she’s discovered social media to project herself and this Robin Hood persona has given her a huge amount of influence. But it’s unrestrained – she doesn’t think before she tweets. She’s Trumpian in the way she uses everything to generate traction. Social media has created a monster.”

Predicting that Mone might one day try to get her own back, the insider added: “She rattled ITV bosses by saying sue me. I think that’s going to end up being quite prophetic for her – she’s going to face quite a battle.”

Yet as showbiz agent Prof Jonathan Shalit points out, her online activism is proving an effective strategy. “I think it works for Carol,” he said. “In this day and age, you need to have your own position and be individualistic – there’s nothing more boring than vanilla. Carol is hugely intelligent and can hold her own in any debate on any subject. She’s very authentic, she says what she believes. I realise some oppose what she says but many millions love her. If you put opinions like that out, you’ve got to be able to take it as well.”

Such outspokenness has certainly gained Vorderman some enemies. According to one former acquaintance: “She is a woman without shame. People forget how willing she was to do all those tacky ads for encouraging people to consolidate loans and release the equity in their homes.”

In 2006, when she was still the face of Countdown, Vorderman faced criticism for promoting debt consolidation after campaigners said the celebrity endorsement normalised loans that should only be taken “as a last resort”. An investigation by BBC1’s Real Story featured individuals who, encouraged by Vorderman’s adverts, took out FirstPlus loans which then left them struggling to cope financially.

Awkwardly, the campaign against Vorderman’s lucrative contract was coordinated by Martin Lewis, the founder of moneysavingexpert.com and is a fellow contributor to ITV’s This Morning. Vorderman had been making regular appearances on the daytime show but has been conspicuous by her absence since her various outbursts, preferring to attack Sunak and the Government from the panel of Have I Got News For You.

Despite the backlash over FirstPlus, she went on to sign another contract with SunLife in 2018, to promote equity release as “the most trusted celebrity in the UK when it comes to making sense of financial figures”. The move was likened by one commentator to “peddling magic beans to the worried and desperate”.

Effectively taking out a second mortgage on your home, Lewis describes equity release as “a risky and – with interest rates at their highest in years – particularly expensive way to raise cash”.

For Vorderman, there is seemingly no conflict between campaigning on behalf of the poor while being paid handsomely to advocate a scheme that risks making people less well off.

For others, however, like her political volte-face from helping the Tories to denouncing them – something doesn’t quite add up.