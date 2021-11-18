I Made A BBC Doc About Trans Teens. The Company’s Transphobia Has Devastated Me

I have been transgender for as long as I can remember. In fact, my mum remembers me telling her before I can even remember. So it’s fair to say I have always known that I am trans.

But in a world that is so hostile to trans people, knowing who I am and accepting myself – let alone being accepted by society – has been a different experience. It’s a journey I am still on.

I am Charlie Craggs. I am 28 years old. I am an activist. I founded Nail Transphobia in 2013 and, with pop-up nail salons, I worked hard to counter transphobia over manicures. I had one goal: to give the public a chance to sit down face-to-face with a trans person. In 2017 I published To My Trans Sisters. It’s an anthology of letters written by game-changing trans women about everything from keeping yourself safe and tackling transphobia to beauty tips and relationship advice.

More recently, I undertook the biggest project of my career so far. During the pandemic I filmed a BBC documentary – Transitioning Teens – which I presented. It follows the journeys of teenagers going through something similar to what I went through. But since the documentary came out, I’ve struggled to promote it or even talk about it because I have felt completely floored by the transphobia in British media. Some days I have struggled to get out of bed, let alone work.

It wasn’t easy, even without the rampant transphobia I read about every day. I met teenagers across the country who had been waiting years for a first appointment at an NHS gender identity clinic. In England, in some cases, people wait more than three years for a gender identity clinic appointment. So I also met some teenagers who were choosing to take matters into their own hands, buying medication and starting to transition themselves because those waits were – as I know well myself – so painfully long.

Seeing the desperation of these young people really hit home. I met a young girl called Jess. She was 19 at the time of filming and has since turned 20. She is a student in Brighton and has been on the waiting list for an appointment at a gender identity clinic for two years.

Jess told me that she would “rather disappear off the Earth” than wait to transition. As a result, she started buying herself hormones without the supervision of a doctor because she couldn’t bear the wait. Nobody should be managing their own transition like that at 19.

I personally know trans people who have had heart attacks and strokes because of dodgy drugs and it can be so dangerous. It breaks my heart.

I also met Alex, a young trans man whose family has paid thousands and thousands of pounds for private healthcare because of the struggle to access NHS services. All I could do was watch when his mum burst into tears while we filmed.

Alex is 18 but he was 17 when we were filming. Like Jess, he had spent more than two years on the waiting list before he and his mum Kerry went private. When I met him, he was six weeks into taking testosterone. His mum told me that it was costing more than £100 a month. She couldn’t really afford it and was cutting her spending elsewhere but she would rather go without herself than risk her son ordering hormones online.

“Thinking about finding the money [to stay private] for the next few years isn’t something I can dwell on, because it won’t help me, and I won’t be able to help Alex, but I feel like I’m failing my child,” she told me.

Alex was advised to stop taking hormones because NHS protocol is to offer psychological help and sometimes puberty blockers – drugs that stop the onset of puberty – for children under 16. At 17, because Alex had not taken blockers and gone straight onto hormones privately, he was told he would have to wait until he was over 18 to be seen by the NHS’s adult gender identity service.

These stories have stayed with me. They will always stay with me.

Suicide and attempted suicide rates are really high in my community. Almost 48% of young trans people have attempted suicide. I can’t even imagine feeling worse than I have felt at my lowest points. On top of long waiting times and all the other pressures that come with being trans, there is no compassion in this so-called debate. People are suffering. Young trans people are in pain. Meanwhile the media treats it like an argument where there is a right and a wrong. To me, it seems obvious that this is about people’s wellbeing.

The documentary was important because this is what I have been through. It is what almost every trans person in the UK has been through or will go through. It hurts to have these conversations but I know how important it is to tell them.

The emotional labour of being a trans person choosing to live any kind of public life cannot be underestimated. And I’ll be honest, recently it’s been a struggle because I have had to try and do my job while journalists at the same outlet as the one I was working for attacked my community.

Presenting a BBC documentary was a crucial moment for me: a chance to bring the stories of trans people to a mainstream audience, to humanise a conversation which, too often, is cruel and abstract. But shortly after my programme came out, the BBC ran what I can only describe as a hit piece on my community. The article was published on 26th October with the headline: “We’re being pressured into sex by some trans women.” In my view, it unfairly and without evidence cast trans women as sexual predators, which is exactly the sort of prejudice that gay men have faced. It was pure fearmongering.

Articles like this have real-life consequences for trans women like me, especially when they’re published by sources with as much reach and respect as the BBC has around the world. We know that there has been a surge in reports of transphobic hate crimes across the UK recently, with the number of reports quadrupling over the past five years – coincidentally around the time this ‘debate’ in the media started.

Globally, 2021 was the deadliest year for transgender people since records began. Three hundred and seventy-five transgender people were murdered. That’s the highest number ever reported.

Transgender people have to get out of bed every day knowing that these dangers exist and yet the BBC chose to include the opinions of Lily Cade in its hit piece. Cade made transphobic remarks on her personal website (which is now down), describing trans women as “evil pedophiles” and saying: “If you left it up to me, I’d execute every last one of them personally.” The BBC subsequently had to remove all references to her from the piece.

How was it allowed to happen? In a letter addressed to BBC Director-General Tim Davie and posted on social media, Labour MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle detailed how MPs had asked if proper journalistic processes were followed when the BBC published the article. Russell-Moyle also wrote that Davie was asked whether he believed the piece to be balanced – which he said he did – and why there were no trans voices included in the report if the BBC is so committed to impartiality. It’s a good question but it’s not the only one I have.

Just as I was getting over that article I saw that the BBC had pulled out of Stonewall’s Diversity Champions Programme and Workplace Equality Index. Why? It wants to remain “impartial” on the topic of trans rights, according to Davie.

It feels like blow after blow. Labour MP Nadia Whittome summed up my feelings perfectly when she shared the Desmond Tutu quote: “If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor.” How can Britain’s public broadcaster be “impartial” on trans rights which, whether you like it or not, are human rights? Deeper than that, how can Davie call the stance he’s been taking “impartial”?

This has been devastating for me. Conversations about the lives of trans people are brutalising. This is not a hypothetical or theoretical discussion. You’re talking about my life. You’re talking about the lives of countless young people who will read this hatred and struggle as a result. The statistics about anti-trans violence speak for themselves. What will it take for things to change?

