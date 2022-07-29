Made a bad movie? Blame the overworked VFX artists

James Corden in Cats - Landmark Media

It’s long been a trying paradox that the more films spend on visual effects, the greater the potential they’ll wind up looking shonky. Amorphous budgets for “fixing stuff in post” give directors and producers enough rope to hang themselves. If they don’t like the look of what they ordered, even weeks before release, they feel entitled to demand it goes back to the kitchen.

The race to finish films in time, with beleaguered artists working 90- or 100-hour weeks to hastily revised schedules, has produced a phenomenon you might call Third Act Shambles Syndrome. This is especially prevalent in the MCU, where formula dictates a climax isn’t a climax unless some degree of manic visual overload (however feebly motivated) is up there on screen.

Even the ending of the otherwise revered Black Panther epitomised the man-hour issues that can hobble a sequence. Late in the day, it was decided that extra resources had to be diverted into the battle on Wakanda’s plains, to beef up the epic scale. This production panic meant that the mano-a-mano in the vibranium mines between Killmonger and T’Challa – the crux of the movie, story-wise – was handed off to a different team, DNEG, which faced software compatibility nightmares, and didn’t have time to polish that fight to top-drawer industry standards.

Even when a film’s in the can, VFX work, to say the least, isn’t treated as sacrosanct. If it gets a rough ride in reviews, it’s rare to find a director springing to the defence of those collaborators, the way they might if, say, actors’ performances were criticised.

A case in point: the attitude of Taika Waititi, who recently drew flak for seeming (albeit light-heartedly) to question the verisimilitude of some of the effects shots in Thor: Love and Thunder. “Does that look real?” he asked in a junket interview about his own character, the rock-pile Korg. “In that particular shot, no, actually,” agreed Tessa Thompson.

One man’s droll self-deprecation comes at the expense of someone else sleeping under their desk for weeks, while a character is revised and re-revised. It’s the VFX teams – first overworked, then underrespected, and usually underpaid – who get it in the neck from all sides.

One VFX veteran very familiar with the notorious graft of working for Marvel spoke to Vulture anonymously about the challenges they’d faced: colleagues crying, anxiety attacks, and the blacklisting of effects houses overwhelmed by their deadlines.

Quality takes a hit, because of a lack of joined-up thinking between departments. Those Black Panther outdoor battle scenes, for instance: “The physics are completely off. Suddenly, the characters are jumping around, doing all these crazy moves like action figures in space. Suddenly, the camera is doing these motions that haven’t happened in the rest of the movie. It all looks a bit cartoony. It has broken the visual language of the film.”

It’s a particular problem within the MCU that their chosen directors often lack experience with wrangling large-scale effects sequences, having come to such projects only with indie films under their belts. These show-runners have to be held by the hand, lacking the training to make quick decisions based on pre-visualised, sketched-out versions of sequences, so valuable time is squandered on high-end renderings that still get rejected in favour of something else.

Imagine how the hundreds of people who worked on Cats felt. “When you go into a conference room, you’re not allowed to speak,” one VFX artist said about working with Tom Hooper. “And he talks to you like you’re garbage.”

The chaos over the effects in Cats palpably arose from a misbegotten vision, frenzied switcheroos to try and fix the unfixable, and nowhere near enough time to hide the seams. But the film’s visual nightmarishness should be laid squarely at the feet of the people in charge. If you’d paid for hideous tiles to be installed, would you blame the tilers for the finished result?

Even so, it’s always the tilers who get thrown under the bus. When James Corden and Rebel Wilson made an appearance at that year’s Oscars, it was deemed lol-worthy for them to come dressed as their Cats characters, and even to present the award for Best VFX, a category in which Cats was, unsurprisingly, not nominated.

“As cast members of the motion picture Cats,” they announced, “nobody more than us understands the importance of… good. Visual. Effects.” With that quip, a narrative salving the wounds of everyone else involved in the film was pushed, with only the department that endured the greatest nightmares, with the lowest pay, winding up as the whipping boys.

Pretend for a moment that those long, scrolling credit lists at the end of a Marvel mega-production were emotionally colour-coded, with, say, bright red to connote a person brought to the end of their tether by stress. You can guarantee bleeding acres of crimson would be found all over the VFX domains. An anonymous Reddit commenter, who has worked for Marvel, recently said they’d seen “grown men punch walls and throw monitors… I broke down a couple of times and have seen the strain it can put on marriages.”

Year in, year out, VFX companies go bust under the exhausting yoke of repeat trips back to the drawing board, which happened to the LA-based Rhythm & Hues Studios two weeks before they won the Oscar for Life of Pi (2012). There are mounting calls for this faction of the industry to unionise, so that fewer people are made to accede to the studios’ gruelling demands. But the international nature of the business would make global standards difficult to agree on.

I’ve heard about $185 million blockbusters released unfinished by mistake, because uncorrected, earlier-draft versions of particularly intricate effects sequences wound up in the DCPs sent to cinemas. Thousands of man-hours dragged to the waste bin, essentially. As a result of such errors, VFX crew are now often made to keep slaving on films beyond their release – this happened on Cats, which means, even after the reviews of Cats.

I’ve also heard about VFX-phobic directors needing to be fooled by their own effects staff into thinking everything they’re regarding on a monitor was shot in-camera. So long as it doesn’t look like an effects shot, the boss is happy – but no one gets thanked.

Instead of unionising, effects houses perhaps ought to petition for the dread words “fix it in post” to be replaced by more prudent creative philosophies. How about, decide on it properly in pre-production? Commit to it fully at the shooting stage? Don’t have bright ideas about costuming, or adding extras, when the picture’s practically locked?

Think sharper earlier, spread the onus for perfectionism across a film’s entire workforce. There would be less cause for disgruntlement, at least, from all those deployed to chase after someone else’s chaotic filmmaking with a mop and a bucket.