Made in America Season 4 - Highlighting the Strength of Baltimore Entrepreneurs

By Stacey Hartman

Made in America, GoDaddy's documentary series showcasing the resilience and determination of extraordinary entrepreneurs is back with season 4, highlighting some exciting entrepreneurs in America's Charm City - the city of Baltimore.

Photo: Skyline of Baltimore, Maryland

Steeped in history, Baltimore is a thriving community that honors the past while keeping a keen eye on the future. And, with about 7 microbusinesses per 100 people at city center and metro levels (compared to 3 per 100 people), Baltimore has an equally-vibrant entrepreneurial scene.

"Baltimore is the best American city because we represent the true spirit of this country that you don't give up, that you keep fighting, that you push, you pull everyone ahead to be the better you," says Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott.

Made in America is created alongside our social impact program Empower by GoDaddy. We aim to inspire people with the true stories of entrepreneurs and intentionally focus on the disparity in opportunities and access to resources for underserved communities. We do this as part of our commitment to and belief that entrepreneurship should be inclusive for all. Previous seasons highlighted entrepreneurs in Phoenix, Atlanta and Memphis.

Filming in Baltimore, our team utilized true documentary filmmaking where the subjects frame their own stories. Through straight-to-camera interviews, self-recording tools and drones, we were able to create an intimate relationship between subject and viewer and offer an unfiltered peek into the struggles and successes of these small business owners.

"If we're going to grow Baltimore's economy the right way," said Mayor Scott, "it's going to be by investing in small businesses that are located here so that those dollars stay within our community."

Join us for season four of Made in America, where we'll introduce you to two businesses shaking things up in Baltimore, WhitePaws RunMitts, a Black-owned gear company, and Harp Vision, a family business focused on self-care and wellness.

WhitePaws RunMitts

Photo: Susan Clayton working on WhitePaws RunMitts

A native Baltimorean and avid runner, Susan Clayton started WhitePaws RunMitts in 2015 as a side hustle. She used to run early in the morning with a non-profit organization called Back on My Feet, which organizes runs with homeless people in the community. Early morning runs were freezing cold and Susan could never find the right gloves to keep her hands warm.

So, she started making her own. ​

Photo: Susan Clayton of WhitePaws RunMitts

Last year, Susan's gloves were in four REI stores, and this year, she is expanding to 80 REI locations. The series follows her as she perseveres through cash flow, manufacturing and supply chain issues to turn her passion into a successful business.

Harp Vision

Photo: Soap made by Harp Vision

April and Tyron Harper are a married couple with two sons (ages 6 and 16) who run Harp Vision, a self-care business that sells natural soap, body scrub, bath tea and soy candles. ​

Both April and Tyron suffer from chronic pain conditions, so they have a goal to build a community of people that prioritize their well-being. Due to COVID, Tyron quit his teaching job and chose to prioritize his dreams and make Harp Vision his full-time job. Meanwhile, April works full-time, is in school, and runs the business.

Photo: April and Tyron Harper

Since launching Harp Vision, they've been dedicated to talking about their own chronic pain in order to help uplift, inspire, and educate others.

The series follows this dynamic duo as they make, label and sell their products in local farmer's markets, work to expand their business online, and strive for a coveted spot as a featured vendor at the newly refurbished and legendary Lexington Market, a historic market in Baltimore.

"You're now in a city that is welcoming to small businesses, that wants to help to support you. And there is nothing more powerful than a group of Baltimoreans dedicated to something," says Mayor Scott.

Watch all available episodes of Made in America, including past seasons, here.

Learn more about GoDaddy here

