‘I made £6k using a gambling site loophole – it paid for my maternity leave’

Not so long ago, a stay-at-home mother wanting to scrape together a little extra cash might have cut out magazine coupons, sold homemade jam or pawned an antique table.

Zoom forward to the internet age, and a more sophisticated money-making scheme is growing in popularity: beating the bookies with “risk-free” bets.

The rise of “matched betting” among older women coincides with a boom in female gambling. A fifth of bets (21pc) on the England Lionesses’ first three World Cup games were placed by women, compared to 13pc during the last World Cup in 2019, according to Entain, which owns Coral and Ladbrokes.

The number of women receiving treatment for problem gambling is also on the rise, doubling between 2016 and 2021.

Victoria Wilde was five months’ pregnant when she discovered matched or so-called “rational” betting.

With a second child on the way, and a stretch of unpaid maternity leave on the horizon, she was on the hunt for ways to boost her finances to make ends meet.

A quick Google search came up with tutorials on the technique, which Ms Wilde soon mastered.

“I was saving up from my normal job but realised I wasn’t saving fast enough,” she says. “But this has been a big injection of cash – it’s been fun as well.”

Matched betting, in its most basic form, involves legally exploiting bookmakers’ promotional free bets to make a small but guaranteed profit on sporting fixtures, whatever the result.

While it sounds too good to be true, repeating the method can net shrewd gamblers steady returns each month, if done correctly.

While pregnant, Ms Wilde, 39, a telecoms project manager from Wakefield, treated matched betting as a part-time job, spending weekends and an hour most evenings poring over lists of promotions and placing bets.

On maternity leave at home after her baby was born, she would try to bet every day from 11am to 3pm, or whenever the baby was asleep.

Ms Wilde’s husband, Jonathan, a yard supervisor at a production company, was initially sceptical. “At first he said I was crazy,” she says.

But the profits soon stacked up. “I tracked my winnings on a spreadsheet and made £6k from it over 10 months. It’s paid for my maternity leave.”

Matched betting has been around for years, a valuable weapon in the arsenal of professional gamblers and cash-strapped, tech-savvy students.

Yet Ms Wilde, who had never placed a bet before, is one of a growing number of unlikely newcomers discovering the trick.

Matt Kirman, founder of the online resource Matched Betting Blog, says that while matched betting’s heyday was around 2017, when fewer checks to limit customers’ bets and a slew of offers made it easier to rake in healthy profits, the number of active gamblers has since expanded.

He adds: “Mums are definitely a big contingent. People from all walks of life do it. The 25-to-35 age range is definitely the most active, but I’ve seen people bet well into their 60s and 70s.”

Users of the internet forum Mumsnet discuss matched betting regularly on a number of threads. One user writes: “I’ve seen a few people on mums groups hail this as a way to get some decent extra income.

“Anyone do it? How much [do] you make? Care to offer a little walk through? Could use all the extra income I can scrape together.”

Another replies: “I’ve made approx £14,000 so far, over three years. My best advice, read the guides, then read them again before you start, but as soon as you get into the swing of it, it is really simple.”

Bookmakers and gambling websites frequently offer free bets to entice new customers and keep regulars coming back for more. Instead of simply piling the free bet on the 3:40 at Kempton and hoping for the best, matched bettors also use a betting exchange to “lay”, or bet against, the same outcome.

With the help of online tools and calculators – some free, some not – they work out the correct amount to lay so that a £10 free bet, for example, is transformed into £7 of guaranteed profit, whether the horse wins or not.

Online casinos also offer promotional free bets or “spins” – small numbers of tokens that can be used on virtual games like slots and roulette. Matched betting profits aren’t guaranteed with casino free bets. They’re thought of as a shot to nothing – an opportunity to potentially win big with no downside.

Ms Wilde got lucky on the casino promotions. “I did all the sports sign-ups first and then I had just started on the casino sign-ups. Two days before I was due to give birth I won a lot of money – £900 – and the day before I won £500. Then I thought I deserve a rest now to have this baby because I’ve just won all this money.”

These big wins are the exception, not the rule. Matched betting mostly involves a monotonous repetition of small wagers, eking out modest but steady returns.

“The work you put in is what you get out of it,” says Ms Wilde. “You could say it’s like free money, but you’re putting the time in to get the money.”

As an added bonus, because the winnings are from gambling, the profits are tax-free in the UK.

Yet despite matched betting often being described as “risk-free”, its critics argue that while the downsides may not be immediately obvious, they are no less real.

One in four women (24pc) aged 18 to 49 who gamble expect to gamble more in the coming months due to the cost of living crisis, with one in eight (12pc) reportedly already having turned to gambling in an attempt to supplement household income, according to the charity GambleAware.

Laura Burke, women’s programme manager at GamCare, says the charity has seen an increase in the number of women contacting them about their own gambling: “A key issue they talk to us about is online gambling; it’s easy to access wherever you are, but it can be easier to hide from others if a problem is developing.”

The criticism levelled at matched betting is that it acts as a slippery slope, luring people into the world of gambling who would usually have no interest.

Ms Wilde found that the dark side of gambling colours people’s perception of matched betting: “I’ve mentioned matched betting to friends, and you get ‘oh, you’re going to get addicted to gambling’ or ‘it sounds dodgy, is it illegal?’ I think a lot of people don’t know what it’s about.

“The more you try to explain it, the more they think you’re trying to justify yourself because you’re addicted.”

There are other more practical traps associated with matched betting. Keeping track of bets and lays can get complicated, and failing to put on the right bet can mean losing money.

And while matched betting is legal, bookmakers view it as a nuisance, and often take steps to clamp down.

Geoff Banks, a gambling expert and bookmaker, says: “The regular punter is engaged in the business of risk, whereas everything a matched bettor does represents profit.

“There’s an important distinction between the two. Matched bettors run a business that requires the bookmaker to be half of the deal.”

While bookmakers are much more concerned with professional, large-scale matched betting operations that often use arbitrage – exploiting disparities in odds between bookmakers and exchanges to guarantee profits – casual matched bettors like Ms Wilde still come under scrutiny.

For most matched bettors, it becomes harder to keep making consistent profits over time as their accounts are flagged as suspicious.

Ms Wilde has been “gubbed” from a lot of bookies – added to a blacklist of accounts that are prevented from receiving promotions, or banned from betting altogether.

Yet becoming hooked on regular gambling was never a concern for Ms Wilde, who plans to start matched betting again soon after taking a break.

“I’ve got no interest in normal betting,” she says. “I just think matched betting is a really good thing for people on maternity leave that a lot of people aren’t aware of.”

