‘I made £4.5m, spent £5m and ended up broke and homeless’

Kevin Sharkey began painting at the age of 12 but it was another 10 years before he began to view it as anything other than escapism

Kevin Sharkey, colloquially known by just his surname “Sharkey”, is one of Ireland’s most successful artists, having presented his work across the world, as far as New York, Rome, Tokyo and Rio De Janeiro.

The 62-year-old has also worked as a songwriter, collaborating with the Boomtown Rats and Boney M, and was Ireland’s first mixed-race TV presenter when he fronted Megamix.

In the UK, he presented the music show The Roxy, which aired on ITV in 1987 and 1988. He had a small role in the Irish sitcom Father Ted.

He lives in Dublin with his dogs – Spookie and Biddy – and a magpie named Linda, and owns a gallery in the city.

How did your childhood influence your attitude to money?

I was adopted by a large family in Donegal and my father was an inventor. When you invent electronics in 1960s Ireland, your income is very all or nothing, so it was feast or famine.

What I learned from it was that things would be okay. If it’s a famine then you know good times will come around, and it’s temporary. In my life when I’ve had those financial issues, the saving grace was that I was able to accept in my own mind that this is temporary, I’m not going to be broke forever.

Mr Sharkey's pragmatic approach to art is often at odds with more traditional thinking in the industry

How do artists approach money?

You’re creating something that is of value and is effectively a product. The art establishment hate it when I call it that, but it really is a product. If you want to be successful you have to figure out how to get the product to the client.

The art world almost sees business as a dirty word, but I was asked recently who are my favourite artists – I said: that’s easy, the rich ones. They are the ones who have made it work. Broke artists are ten a penny.

Utilising your talents to create financial reward is what I saw my father doing, because he invented what he sold. I learned to do the same from him.

What was your first job?

I was the chef at a hotel in Killeen. I had to fib about my age because I was only 15 and I was supposed to be 17. I loved it.

I burned my way to the top and made quite a few mistakes, but I had an appetite for learning. It was creative work, which I loved.

How did you discover your passion for art?

The family that adopted me at six months old changed their mind at 12 and a half and sent me back. I cried for about six weeks, and a woman who worked in the care home came in with a set of paints and a canvas board and said “I thought this might cheer you up”.

I made a little painting and I had the realisation that for the last 25 minutes I didn’t feel sad, I didn’t feel lonely. I had suspended the turmoil for that period. I had no notion of the art world – I’d never been to a class or a gallery – I just knew I’d found something.

Did you take up painting as a career immediately?

I never let anybody see the work for a long time. I was working as a fisherman and it wasn’t the kind of thing fishermen admit to.

For the next 10 years I painted but I didn’t value the paintings. I threw them away because the value wasn’t in the finished product, it was in the escape from reality.

How did you get into music and songwriting?

Without ever having learned to read or write music Kevin Sharkey was able to write songs for bands like Boney M and the Boomtown Rats

I got a job in the Hard Rock Cafe in London washing dishes, but I had so much energy that within six months I was the head chef. So I was cooking 1,000 burgers a day for wealthy Americans. You’d get there in the morning, hungover, and see a couple of hundred people queuing outside. But I liked rising to the challenge.

I met Pete Briquette (the bassist of the Boomtown Rats) and managed to talk him into letting me write music with him. We wrote songs for Bob Geldof and Boney M but if you showed me a keyboard right now, the only key I could find would be C. I managed to write 100 songs using my ears.

Was working in music glamorous?

Pete got me a job as a cleaner for Kirsty MacColl, but we became good friends and when she got married I went to the wedding. I shared a blue Rolls Royce with Frida from Abba. I sat across from her for 45 minutes and tried to act cool.

Was it financially lucrative?

Not in the slightest. It was worse than the fishing. But when you’re creative, you aren’t doing it for the money, you’re doing it for the adventure.

How did you get your role in Father Ted?

I worked on an Irish TV show called Megamix, and the director was also the director of Father Ted. He said ‘we need a black priest’. I said “ain’t no way I’m dressing up as a priest”. He said “we’ll give you £1,000”. I said “what time do I need to be there”.

I had one line, which was: “sure I wouldn’t know, I’m from Galway” (in response to a nun asking about work done in Africa by the church). I’m not from Galway, so I kept messing it up and saying Donegal – so they changed it, and I said Donegal.

On his failure to find financial success in music Mr Sharkey says as a creative 'you aren't doing it for the money, you're doing it for the adventure'

What work has been the most financially lucrative?

Definitely the art. It’s not a world I come from so I couldn’t believe a painting could be worth the same as a Mercedes or a house. Guys like me normally don’t get in the door. I often think to myself when I’m delivering a painting, I’m sure I’m the first black guy that’s ever walked through this door.

What was the first painting you ever sold?

It was called Cyclone and I sold it to an English woman in Donegal for €250 (£214).

People buy paintings because they love them, because they enhance their home, or because they make them feel good when they look at them. You never know entirely.

Some people might because my name is on it. But a lot of people want something that they can enjoy for the rest of their lives and possibly, leave to their kid when they die, and that’s a real honour for your work to be regarded like that.

What’s the most you’ve sold a painting for?

€82,000. The painting was called It’s The Devil Himself, which is what my mother used to say when I walked into the room when I was a kid.

Was there a moment where you felt like you’d made it?

In Ireland here we have this thing called the Late Late Show, which has been around for years and everyone laughs at the name because it’s on at 9pm.

The host was Gay Byrne and he invited me on a few times. They brought my mother and father up for one of the shows and they were sitting in the front row. I remember sitting there with the audience in front of me thinking, well, this feels like success.

Has there been a time you’ve struggled to pay the bills?

Listen, I made four and a half million. I spent five and ended up broke and homeless. I remember sitting in a homeless shelter thinking how did I end up here?

I haven’t stopped working since that day to make sure it never happens again. So I know what it’s like not to be able to afford a cup of coffee or to have holes in your shoes.

Have you ever been paid silly money for anything?

When CDs first came out, I sketched out an idea for a rack to store them in. I took it to an engineer and they charged me 15 or 20 grand to make a prototype, but I sold that prototype for €750,000.

I flew to Japan to sell it and they all thought I was Mike Tyson. The hotel manager told journalists that Mike Tyson had just checked in. I couldn’t speak any Japanese to explain, so I spent all my time signing autographs and posing for pictures.

Since having been homeless for a period of time Mr Sharkey has worked relentlessly to ensure he never again ends up in similar situation

What was your worst investment?

When I first moved to London I had some friends who lived in Westbourne Grove, where Notting Hill Carnival is. I decided to put all my savings into Carnival t-shirts.

My friend let me put them in the front yard. I had them all set up and I was gonna make a killing. About half an hour before the carnival opened, the police blocked off the road. And so the only people passing my stand all day were coppers.

I think I sold about six t-shirts to them and had about 5,000 left. I’m still using them as rags.

Are you a saver or a spender?

I was a spender, but the experience of being homeless radically changed that. I thought it’s time to grow up a bit and get your priorities in the right order. I’m a better saver now than I ever was.

Have you ever been scammed?

I lived in Ibiza in this lovely house in the forest. I paid the owner rent one month and then realised I’d already paid him the week before. I went to him and he claimed it was a service charge.

Later, he had a Jeep of mine that he was repairing and when I asked him where it was he said the police had taken it because it was abandoned. It wasn’t, it was in his garage, so he’d sold it or something.

I thought I have to get revenge on this man. I printed leaflets saying ‘extras wanted, €400 a day plus expenses, no experience necessary’ and stuck them up all over Ibiza. That man couldn’t pick up his phone for three months. They had to put in a new phone line.

Do you own any property?

I own a penthouse in Chelsea, in New York, and a small farm in Donegal. I paid $7.5m for the penthouse, and I’m sure it’s worth more now, but I wouldn’t sell it. I love it and I don’t gamble with stocks and shares or property.

You were sued for defamation. Was that financially damaging?

I made a comment on Twitter and next thing I knew I was being sued. I think we’ve all become much more aware of self censorship now.

I don’t think the case came to anything. I was broke at the time. I think he probably thought I had money, and realised when he served me with the papers. So I shrugged my shoulders.

What’s your retirement plan?

Why would you retire from something you love? Something that gives you so much pleasure, and gives other people pleasure?

I hope to drop dead with a brush in my hand.

The Sharkey Gallery opens at 118 Westbourne Grove in London on November 1.