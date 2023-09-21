Maddy Cusack dead: Baroness Campbell leads tributes after Sheffield United midfielder dies aged 27

Maddy Cusack had been with Women’s Championship side Sheffield United since 2019 - Getty Images/Jacques Feeney

Baroness Sue Campbell, the Football Association’s director of women’s football, led the tributes to former England youth international midfielder Maddy Cusack, who has died aged 27.

Cusack had been with Women’s Championship side Sheffield United since 2019, playing more than 100 times for the club, where she was also working as a marketing officer for the club.

Campbell, said: “We are all devastated to learn about the passing of Maddy Cusack. On behalf of the FA, the Lionesses, the Women’s Super League and the Women’s Championship, our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Maddy’s family, friends, team-mates and everyone at Sheffield United.

“Maddy also represented England at age-group level and we will pay tribute to her at an appropriate point. We are in contact with the club and will continue to offer them our full support during this incredibly sad time.”

A statement from her club described her as a valued colleague, adding: “Sheffield United Football Club is devastated to report the sad news of the passing of Maddy Cusack. A respected player, Maddy, 27, last season reached the milestone of 100 appearances for Sheffield United Women.”

Sheffield United’s chief executive Stephen Bettis said: “This is heartbreaking news for everyone at Bramall Lane. Maddy had a unique position of being part of a number of teams at Sheffield United and was popular with everyone that she came into contact with.

“Her personality and professionalism made her a credit to her family - she will be sadly missed. Whilst taking in the news and moving forward, the club will offer as much support as possible to Maddy’s family, friends and colleagues.”

Cusack’s former team Birmingham City also paid tribute. A statement said: “The Club are saddened to learn of the passing of former player Maddy Cusack. All of our thoughts are with Maddy’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.”

Sheffield United and Cusack’s family requested a period of privacy following the news.