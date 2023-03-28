Maddow Roasts Trump ‘Pollster’ Named After Feline Excrement

MSNBC

Rachel Maddow on Monday joked about the possibility of Donald Trump selecting a right-wing Twitter user with the handle “catturd2” as his running mate if he were to become the GOP presidential nominee, saying that the account appeals to the former president “in a visceral way.”

In a Truth Social post on Friday, Trump publicized an incredibly unscientific Twitter poll conducted March 22 by the account which showed him with 69 percent support in the GOP primary, compared with 24 percent for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, his main rival.

At a 2024 campaign rally Saturday in Waco, Texas, Trump appeared to cite the same poll. And on Monday, a Trump-allied Super Pac called Make America Great Again Inc. shared it—and even gave it a flashy graphic to boot.

“Congratulations, sir. Who among us has not longed for the day in which we can claim victory in the acclaimed ‘catturd2’ presidential poll,” Maddow said to the former president who has long deemed unfavorable polls to be fraudulent.

The Twitter user named after feline excrement seems to appeal to Trump “in a visceral way,” continued the MSNBC host, who is no stranger to roasting Republicans over their own-goals. “And I will note that Mike Pence is almost certainly not coming back as Trump’s running mate. And I know it doesn’t totally roll off the tongue, but the t-shirts would be incredible, right?”

Maddow then rolled off a few theme-appropriate campaign slogans: “Vote Trump-Catturd2 for a Fresh Step”; “Scoop Away your Worries”; “Now with Less Clumping.”

