Maddow Reads Damning Giuliani Testimony Showing Roots Of Election Conspiracy

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on Tuesday read aloud stunning testimony from Rudy Giuliani that shed light on the origins of some of his and former President Donald Trump’s conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.

“The initial seeds of this whole conspiracy theory that is the animating force of the Republican Party ― Rudy Giuliani was pressed under oath to explain where that stuff came from,” Maddow said.

Giuliani’s deposition was among a trove of court documents made public last week in a Colorado lawsuit brought by former Dominion Voting Systems security director Eric Coomer against Trump’s reelection campaign, attorneys associated with it including Giuliani and Sidney Powell, and other right-wing defendants and media outlets.

The lawsuit is one of multiple challenges led by Dominion seeking damages for lies sold by Trump and his allies about electoral fraud.

“In terms of eyes-on information about Dr. Coomer, we’ve got some media reports that you generally described and then you looked at some Facebook postings that you described?” Giuliani was asked during the Aug. 14 deposition, according to court documents.

Giuliani said he couldn’t recall which platform he viewed the posts on.

“I don’t remember if it was Facebook. Those social media posts get all one to me,” he said.

“Facebook, Instagram, Twitter,” he added. “I think it was Facebook.”

Asked if he viewed anything else, he said, “Right now, I can’t recall anything else that I laid eyes on.”

Maddow was speechless for a moment.

“So the president’s lawyer... Maybe he looked at Facebook posts? To come up with the ’Dominion did it’ conspiracy theory?” she asked. “But he can’t really remember and all social media looks the same to him.”

“That story that he admits was just concocted is what ultimately led to the attack on the U.S. Capitol building on January 6” and numerous unnecessary recounts and audits in multiple states, she added.

She concluded: “It’s all made up.”

Watch the MSNBC segment below courtesy of Raw Story.

Story continues

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...