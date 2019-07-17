'Madden 20' team ratings: The best, worst NFL teams to play with listed by overall rating

What teams should you look to play with when "Madden NFL 20" comes out? The player ratings database provides you with a sense of who to play with based on your gameplay.

Picking a team to play with in "Madden NFL 20" can take some time. Maybe you want to play with your favorite team, maybe you want to play with your favorite player, or maybe you just want to play with the absolute best rosters available.

Whether you're offense-oriented, defense-oriented or you enjoy playing the game in full, there's got to be a team for you out there. With the full player ratings now available, we can now look at which teams stack up the best overall, on offense and on defense.

In addition to finding teams to play with, you probably also want to know which teams to avoid completely. We'll also let you know which teams are the worst in all of the important categories.

MADDEN: Explaining five odd traits from 'Madden NFL 20' player ratings

'Madden NFL 20' teams list by overall rating

Team

OVR rating

DEF rating

OFF rating

1. Eagles

89

84

87

2. Cowboys

88

86

86

3. Saints

87

82

92

4. Patriots

87

84

91

5. Packers

87

84

89

6. Falcons

86

82

89

7. Colts

86

78

91

8. Rams

85

86

83

9. Chargers

85

84

87

10. Steelers

84

80

85

11. Panthers

84

82

82

12. Chiefs

84

78

88

13. Bears

84

88

76

14. Vikings

83

86

80

15. Texans

83

88

78

16. Redskins

83

80

75

17. Browns

83

82

83

18. 49ers

83

82

80

19. Titans

81

82

78

20. Seahawks

81

80

80

21. Ravens

81

84

75

22. Broncos

81

84

75

23. Raiders

80

74

82

24. Lions

80

80

76

25. Bengals

80

78

78

26. Jaguars

79

82

71

27. Jets

78

80

73

28. Cardinals

78

80

73

29. Buccaneers

78

74

76

30. Bills

78

80

71

31. Giants

77

72

75

32. Dolphins

74

72

69

What is the best team in 'Madden NFL 20'?

The Philadelphia Eagles come away as the best team in Madden with an 89 overall rating. Philly doesn't have the top offense or defense, but the Eagles are the most well-rounded team and the fact they have five players 90 overall or better bodes well for them.

Those players don't exactly play star positions, but they allow your playmakers to shine. Helping the Eagles reach that 89 overall ratings are DT Fletcher Cox (96), C Jason Kelce (94), TE Zach Ertz (93), SS Malcolm Jenkins (92) and RG Brandon Brooks (90).

Philly has a strong receiving corps in Alshon Jeffery (87), DeSean Jackson (85) and Nelson Agholor (83) in addition to Ertz. Carson Wentz at 82 overall seems surprisingly low, but there's no doubt this is going to be a popular team in "Madden NFL 20."

MORE: Full list of player ratings for 'Madden NFL 20'

What is the worst team in 'Madden NFL 20'?

The Miami Dolphins come in last with a 74 overall rating, three points below the second-last team. Miami is the only team to fall below 70 overall in one of the three major categories with a 69 rating on defense. The Dolphins have just five players with an 80 overall rating or better with WR Kenny Stills at the top (84).

Outside of Xavien Howard (83), Reshad Jones (83) and Minkah Fitzpatrick (80), there isn't a whole lot to like about this team on defense. On offense, you're stuck with Ryan Fitzpatrick (75) or Josh Rosen (70) at QB, with neither one having desirable traits.

There's just nothing too special about this roster on Madden.

