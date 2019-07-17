'Madden 20' team ratings: The best, worst NFL teams to play with listed by overall rating
Picking a team to play with in "Madden NFL 20" can take some time. Maybe you want to play with your favorite team, maybe you want to play with your favorite player, or maybe you just want to play with the absolute best rosters available.
Whether you're offense-oriented, defense-oriented or you enjoy playing the game in full, there's got to be a team for you out there. With the full player ratings now available, we can now look at which teams stack up the best overall, on offense and on defense.
In addition to finding teams to play with, you probably also want to know which teams to avoid completely. We'll also let you know which teams are the worst in all of the important categories.
'Madden NFL 20' teams list by overall rating
Team
OVR rating
DEF rating
OFF rating
1. Eagles
89
84
87
2. Cowboys
88
86
86
3. Saints
87
82
92
4. Patriots
87
84
91
5. Packers
87
84
89
6. Falcons
86
82
89
7. Colts
86
78
91
8. Rams
85
86
83
9. Chargers
85
84
87
10. Steelers
84
80
85
11. Panthers
84
82
82
12. Chiefs
84
78
88
13. Bears
84
88
76
14. Vikings
83
86
80
15. Texans
83
88
78
16. Redskins
83
80
75
17. Browns
83
82
83
18. 49ers
83
82
80
19. Titans
81
82
78
20. Seahawks
81
80
80
21. Ravens
81
84
75
22. Broncos
81
84
75
23. Raiders
80
74
82
24. Lions
80
80
76
25. Bengals
80
78
78
26. Jaguars
79
82
71
27. Jets
78
80
73
28. Cardinals
78
80
73
29. Buccaneers
78
74
76
30. Bills
78
80
71
31. Giants
77
72
75
32. Dolphins
74
72
69
What is the best team in 'Madden NFL 20'?
The Philadelphia Eagles come away as the best team in Madden with an 89 overall rating. Philly doesn't have the top offense or defense, but the Eagles are the most well-rounded team and the fact they have five players 90 overall or better bodes well for them.
Those players don't exactly play star positions, but they allow your playmakers to shine. Helping the Eagles reach that 89 overall ratings are DT Fletcher Cox (96), C Jason Kelce (94), TE Zach Ertz (93), SS Malcolm Jenkins (92) and RG Brandon Brooks (90).
Philly has a strong receiving corps in Alshon Jeffery (87), DeSean Jackson (85) and Nelson Agholor (83) in addition to Ertz. Carson Wentz at 82 overall seems surprisingly low, but there's no doubt this is going to be a popular team in "Madden NFL 20."
What is the worst team in 'Madden NFL 20'?
The Miami Dolphins come in last with a 74 overall rating, three points below the second-last team. Miami is the only team to fall below 70 overall in one of the three major categories with a 69 rating on defense. The Dolphins have just five players with an 80 overall rating or better with WR Kenny Stills at the top (84).
Outside of Xavien Howard (83), Reshad Jones (83) and Minkah Fitzpatrick (80), there isn't a whole lot to like about this team on defense. On offense, you're stuck with Ryan Fitzpatrick (75) or Josh Rosen (70) at QB, with neither one having desirable traits.
There's just nothing too special about this roster on Madden.