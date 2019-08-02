'Madden 20' ratings: Which NFL teams have the best offenses to use?

One of the most fun parts about Madden is being able to put up high numbers on offense, so we'll look into the team ratings to tell you which offenses in "Madden NFL 20" you should use and which you should avoid.

Some of the teams will be obvious, like the Saints having the best overall offense (92). But others near the top may surprise you and some near the bottom could intrigue you as well. We'll give you every team's rating on offense and then explain some of the teams more in depth.

If you're curious about overall team ratings, click here for the complete list.

Madden 20 team offense ratings

Team Offense Rating Saints 92 Patriots 91 Colts 91 Packers 89 Falcons 89 Chiefs 88 Eagles 87 Chargers 87 Cowboys 86 Steelers 85 Rams 83 Browns 83 Panthers 82 Raiders 82 Vikings 80 49ers 80 Seahawks 80 Texans 78 Titans 78 Bengals 78 Bears 76 Lions 76 Buccaneers 76 Redskins 75 Ravens 75 Broncos 75 Giants 75 Jets 73 Cardinals 73 Jaguars 71 Bills 71 Dolphins 69

What is the best offense to use in Madden 20?

Saints

The Saints are absolutely loaded on offense and deserve the top ranking. Four of their top five overall players are on offense, with three of them being key playmakers (WR Michael Thomas, QB Drew Brees, RB Alvin Kamara). Plus with additional weapons like TE Jared Cook (87) and WR Tedd Ginn (92 speed), there's really a little bit of everything you need on this team.

Patriots

The Patriots are top-heavy with QB Tom Brady (96), and after him there are no other 90+ overall players on offense. The other top skill position players include WR Julian Edelman (89), HB James White (86), HB Sony Michel (84) and WR Josh Gordon (83). This offense has a solid overall rating, but depending on your playing style it may not be the right for you.

Colts

Indianapolis being No. 3 overall is a bit of a surprise, but their unique offense is what puts them here. Seven of their top 10 overall players are on offense, with QB Andrew Luck (92) and WR T.Y. Hilton (91) leading the way. Dual tight ends Eric Ebron (86) and Jack Doyle (85) are also included in that, with the others being offensive linemen.

What is the worst offense to use in Madden 20?

Dolphins

The Dolphins are the only team in Madden with a major category rated below 70. A big reason why is the lack of a true starting quarterback with veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick at 75 overall and newcomer Josh Rosen is 70 overall. Only two players on offense are rated 80+ (WR Kenny Stills and LT Laremy Tunsil, both 84). There's a reason this team is rated last, and it's because there's not a lot of fun you can have playing with this offense.

Bills

Buffalo may have the second-worst overall offensive rating in Madden 20, but there's still some fun you can have with this team. QB Josh Allen has the best throw power in the game (99), which he can use to launch the ball to WR John Brown, who has 94 speed. Buffalo has decent playmakers to get the ball to, but the poor offensive line may make it difficult to get much accomplished.

Jaguars

Unlike the Bills, there isn't much to like here with the Jaguars. HB Leonard Fournette is the most intriguing playmaker, but his 81 overall rating doesn't make him a must-play option. Wideouts Marqise Lee, Dede Westbrook and Keelan Cole are all similar in ratings which makes none of them really stand out.

Honorable Mention: Cardinals

The Cardinals are listed as the fourth-worst offense in Madden 20, but I imagine people will end up playing with them anyway. Rookie QB Kyler Murray is only 73 overall, but his 91 speed will make him a fun player to use in games. Plus with players like HB David Johnson, WR Larry Fitzgerald and WR Christian Kirk, there are plenty of playmakers surrounding Murray to make this fun. Also, hidden on the depth chart is WR Andy Isabella with 95 speed.