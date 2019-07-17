'Madden NFL 20' ratings have players upset: 'Put some respeck on my name'

NFL players saw their "Madden NFL 20" launch ratings, and many of them are not happy with them.

EA Sports has released its player ratings database for "Madden NFL 20," and several NFL stars aren't too pleased with their virtual selves.

If you're new to Madden, every player is given a rating: 99 is the highest, 0 is the lowest. The rating is based on several factors including speed, strength, awareness and position-specific traits such as throw power, catching, tackling, etc. Most players feel like they're the best at their position, so naturally several of them were upset with their "Madden NFL 20" ratings when they were released.

Players voiced their anger on social media; some were upset at the overall rating while others had complaints in specific areas.

'MADDEN NFL 20': List of top players at each position

While I'm sure several players feel they deserved a 99 overall rating, that special club was reserved for just four stars: Aaron Donald, DeAndre Hopkins, Khalil Mack and Bobby Wagner. There are 72 players with a 90-or-above rating, including seven quarterbacks, eight running backs and 12 receivers.

Kyler Murray took the top spot for rookie quarterbacks with a 73 overall rating, followed by Dwayne Haskins (72) and Daniel Jones (63).

But enough breakdowns, let's take a look at how players reacted to their rating.

MORE: Explaining 5 odd traits from Madden 20 player ratings

Giants players

Bills players

Keenan Allen

DeMarcus Lawrence

Takkarist McKinley

Kyle Van Noy

Eric Ebron

Damarious Randall

Jalen Ramsey

Adrian Amos

Marshon Lattimore

Anthony Levine

Budda Baker

Taylor Lewan

Donnel Pumphrey

Adrian Phillips

Quandre Diggs

Kenny Moore

Darius Slay

