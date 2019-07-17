'Madden NFL 20' ratings have players upset: 'Put some respeck on my name'
EA Sports has released its player ratings database for "Madden NFL 20," and several NFL stars aren't too pleased with their virtual selves.
If you're new to Madden, every player is given a rating: 99 is the highest, 0 is the lowest. The rating is based on several factors including speed, strength, awareness and position-specific traits such as throw power, catching, tackling, etc. Most players feel like they're the best at their position, so naturally several of them were upset with their "Madden NFL 20" ratings when they were released.
Players voiced their anger on social media; some were upset at the overall rating while others had complaints in specific areas.
While I'm sure several players feel they deserved a 99 overall rating, that special club was reserved for just four stars: Aaron Donald, DeAndre Hopkins, Khalil Mack and Bobby Wagner. There are 72 players with a 90-or-above rating, including seven quarterbacks, eight running backs and 12 receivers.
Kyler Murray took the top spot for rookie quarterbacks with a 73 overall rating, followed by Dwayne Haskins (72) and Daniel Jones (63).
But enough breakdowns, let's take a look at how players reacted to their rating.
Giants players
#Madden20 ratings are here
We revealed the @eamaddenNFL ratings to our guys and you don't want to miss their reactions pic.twitter.com/vB3L8XXGit
— New York Giants (@Giants) July 15, 2019
Bills players
The #Madden20 ratings have arrived. @TreWhite16 and @Micah_Hyde have some thoughts...
Check out our @EAMaddenNFL team ratings: https://t.co/z5mjtBG1Rq pic.twitter.com/O7bd4Kw1SO
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) July 15, 2019
Keenan Allen
safe to say Keenan isn't happy with his Madden rating pic.twitter.com/vZwn4ZNeZl
— Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) July 15, 2019
DeMarcus Lawrence
HOLD UP @EAMaddenNFL you not just going to disrespeck me like that with an 89 and get away with it....PUT. SOME. RESPECK. ON. https://t.co/ndDkGvo7gx.
UNTIL THEN COWBOYS NATION IS ON MADDEN STRIKE! RT @dallascowboys Nation show em we ain’t playin bih. pic.twitter.com/okVXyooI3l
— DeMarcus Lawrence (@TankLawrence) July 15, 2019
Takkarist McKinley
78.. @EAMaddenNFL
Lol I can’t be that weak
— Takkarist McKinley (@Takk) July 15, 2019
Kyle Van Noy
Good thing I don’t play madden or I’d be mad with my 77 rating !
— Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) July 15, 2019
Eric Ebron
Madden on that Bull I see..
— Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) July 15, 2019
Damarious Randall
86 on madden ♂️
— Damarious Randall (@RandallTime) July 15, 2019
Jalen Ramsey
God’s Child .. through it all, He continues to bless me & for that, I want to let his light shine through me! He gets all the glory!! Thank you! Have a great day & year! https://t.co/OzZVJfNR2T
— Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) July 15, 2019
Adrian Amos
People worried about their overall rating on madden I just be tryna find out what my speed rating is every year so I can put myself at Kick and punt return
— Adrian Amos (@_SmashAmos31) July 15, 2019
Marshon Lattimore
— Marshon Lattimore (@shonrp2) July 15, 2019
Anthony Levine
I don’t even play madden or videos so I can really careless about it....BUT my son do sooo @EAMaddenNFL I’m faster than that an get my rating up IM A DAWG!!
— Co Cap™️ (@ALevine41) July 15, 2019
Budda Baker
What’s a brotha gotta do to get his strength up in madden?? I mean i had 100 plus tackles last year in only 14 games hahaha @EAMaddenNFL
— Budda Baker (@buddabaker32) July 15, 2019
Taylor Lewan
I recently found out that I’m only a 81 rating on @EAMaddenNFL I don’t play the game but I do feel extremely disrespected.. I will not forget this #NoBadDaysStill
— Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) July 15, 2019
Donnel Pumphrey
How the hell is Carson Wentz a 82 ? & don’t tell me because injuries ... https://t.co/OALm0IZu0T
— Donnel Pumphrey Jr. (@Pumphrey6K) July 15, 2019
Adrian Phillips
Dawg Madden is hilarious they gotta do this on purpose
— Adrian Phillips (@Phillips_17) July 15, 2019
Quandre Diggs
77? pic.twitter.com/W3prPx7ugf
— Nino (@qdiggs6) July 15, 2019
Don’t follow me now @EAMaddenNFL we ain’t got NOTHING to talk about!
— Nino (@qdiggs6) July 15, 2019
Kenny Moore
@EAMaddenNFL silly goose you. That was funny but put the real ratings up now!
— Kenny Moore II (@KennyKennyMoe3) July 15, 2019
Darius Slay
Once again madden u disappointed me ♂️ https://t.co/Pzhh7Xo3e6
— Darius Slay (@_bigplayslay23) July 15, 2019