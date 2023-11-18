'Madame Web' Official Trailer Gives First Glimpse at 'Spider-Man' Spinoff

Sony Pictures has finally given fans an official look at the upcoming Spider-Man spinoff Madame Web starring Dakota Johnson.

Johnson plays the titular role of Cassandra Webb, a mutant with psychic sensory powers that allow her to foresee the future of other superheroes in the universe. The trailer shows Cassandra Webb having mysterious encounters from a man from her mother's past, "I've been having visions. If you want to live, you have to trust me." In the comic books, Web is a blind, elderly woman who suffers from myasthenia gravis. The trailer highlights four new Spider-Man heroes, hinting at an expansion of Sony's Spider-Man universe.

S.J. Clarkson directs the film and co-wrote the script with Claire Parker. Lorenzo di Bonaventura serves as producer, while Parker and Adam Merims executive produce. Johnson stars alongside Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts and Adam Scott. Madame Web hits theaters on February 14, 2024. Watch the trailer above.

