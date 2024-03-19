‘Madame Web’ Is #1 on PVOD, but Oscar Winners Dominate

Oscar-winning films were denied a theatrical victory lap, grossing less than $1 million total last weekend. They found gold at home, where titles like “Oppenheimer” and “Poor Things” ranked high on both VOD and on streaming.

Two $19.99 PVOD titles lead the VOD charts. “Anyone but You” (Sony) remains #1 at iTunes and Google, while the just-released “Madame Web” is #1 at Fandango. “Anyone” is #5 at Fandango, while “Madame Web,” released last Friday, has yet to be listed at Google Play, which always lags a few days.

More from IndieWire

Oscar titles otherwise dominated. Five films, all with rentals between $4.99 and $6.99 (and all but one also streaming), took 12 of 30 positions on three VOD charts. “Oppenheimer” and “Poor Things” (Searchlight) swept the field.

On two charts were winners “American Fiction” (Amazon MGM), “Anatomy of a Fall” (Neon), and “The Zone of Interest” (A24). “The Beekeeper” (Amazon MGM), still at $19.99, and “Wonka” (WB), now reduced to $5.99, round out the list of films on all three charts. Aside from “Madame Web,” no new titles entered the charts.

Until recently, the only chart that ranked films’ performances across all streaming platforms was Nielsen — but as a monthly report, it’s not particularly useful. This week, we add a new streaming top 10 chart from Reelgood. The app lets users find movies and TV shows across all streamers or rental platforms, but this chart tracks only the performance of movies on streaming services.

‘American Fiction’ MGM/Amazon

“Poor Things,” now in its first week on Hulu, is #1 among streaming movies this week followed by “American Fiction” — on Fubo. (The Amazon MGM title is available through subscription service MGM+, but subscribing through Fubo currently offers one week free.) In its fourth week of play on Peacock, “Oppenheimer” is #3. The Reelgood list includes three titles not on VOD top 10s, with “The Holdovers” fifth, “Past Lives” #6, and “Killers of the Flower Moon #7. (“The Zone of Interest” isn’t streaming yet).

Story continues

“Damsel,” the adventure/fantasy starring Millie Bobby Brown, is the only Netflix movie on the Reelgood top 10. It was #1 last Monday on the streamer’s chart. Lindsey Lohan’s “Irish Wish,” this week’s #1 and another Netflix original, debuted Friday.

‘Damsel’ Courtesy of Netflix

“Damsel” remains strong at #2. Also debuting are two European acquisitions with French animated film “Cat & Dog” at #3 and “Art of Love,” a Turkish drama set in the world of museum thieves, at #8.

Of note: “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” which debuted on Netflix on December 1, long after VOD and Peacock play, is still #4 on the site. That is a phenomenal run.

VOD Top 10s

iTunes and Google Play rank films daily by number of transactions, with the listings for Monday, March 11. Fandango (formerly Vudu) ranks by revenue, with listings for March 4-10. Distributors listed are current rights owners. Prices for all titles are for lowest for either rental or download.

iTunes

1. Anyone but You (Sony) – $5.99

2. Oppenheimer (Universal) – $5.99

3. Madame Web (Sony) – $19.99

4. Argylle (Universal) – $19.99

5. The Zone of Interest (A24) – $4.99

6. American Fiction (MGM Amazon) – $5.99

7. Anatomy of a Fall (Neon) – $6.99

8. Poor Things (Searchlight) – $5.99

9. Wonka (WB) – $5.99

10. The Beekeeper (Lionsgate) – $19.99

Google Play

1. Anyone but You (Sony) – $5.99

2. Oppenheimer (Universal) – $5.99

3. Dune (WB) – $3.99

4. American Fiction (MGM Amazon) – $5.99

5. The Beekeeper (Amazon MGM) – $19.99

6. Wonka (WB) – $5.99

7. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (Lionsgate) – $5.99

8. Anatomy of a Fall (Neon) – $5.99

9. Poor Things (Searchlight) – $5.99

10. The Zone of Interest (A24) – $4.99

Fandango (formerly Vudu)

1. Madame Web (Sony) – $19.99

2. The Beekeeper (Amazon MGM) – $19.99

3. Argylle (Universal) – $19.99

4. Wonka (WB) – $5.99

5. Anyone but You (Sony) – $5.99

6. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (WB) – $12.99

7. Migration (Universal) – $19.99

8. Oppenheimer (Universal) – $5.99

9. Poor Things (Searchlight) – $5.99

10. The Iron Claw (A24) – $19.99

Streaming Top 10s

Reelgood

Reelgood is a free gateway app for film and TV that provides a weekly listing of most-watched movies on subscription-based streamers. We list the streamer hosting the film after each title. This list covers March 7-13.

1. Poor Things (Hulu)

2. American Fiction (Fubo)

3. Oppenheimer (Peacock)

4. Dune (Max)

5. The Holdovers (Peacock)

6. Past Lives (Paramount +, Showtime)

7. Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple TV+)

8. Damsel (Netflix)

9. Argylle (Apple TV+)

10. Wonka (Max)

Netflix Movies

Most viewed, current ranking on Netflix’s domestic daily chart on Monday, March 18. Originals include both Netflix-produced and acquired titles it initially presents in the U.S. Netflix publishes its own worldwide weekly top 10 on Tuesdays based on time viewed.

1. Irish Wish (Netflix original)

2. Damsel (Netflix original)

3. Cat & Dog (French Netflix animated original)

4. The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023 theatrical release)

5. Alone (2020 theatrical release)

6. Noah (2014 theatrical release)

7. Your Lucky Day (2023 VOD release)

8. Art of Love (Turkish Netflix original)

9. Unthinkable (2010 theatrical release)

10. Turbo (2013 theatrical release)

Best of IndieWire

Sign up for Indiewire's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.