Mad Men Stars January Jones, Christina Hendricks and Kiernan Shipka Reunite: 'Girls Night'

The ladies of Mad Men reunited on Wednesday.

January Jones shared a post on Instagram from her night out with former costars Christina Hendricks, 46, and Kiernan Shipka, 21, who played Jones' character's daughter.

"Girls night," Jones, 43, captioned the selfie. "Coulda sat there all night ladies, I missed you so. #SpritesReunite."

Jones also documented the reunion on her Instagram Story. "[I've] known and [loved] these girls since we were children," she wrote alongside one photo. "Literally in some cases."

The trio were joined by InStyle's editor-in-chief, Laura Brown, who joked in her own Instagram post that she "was permitted to crash the Madwomen Summit."

Mad Men ran for seven seasons on AMC from 2007 to 2015. Created by Matthew Weiner, the acclaimed 1960s-set drama followed a major New York advertising agency and its mysterious ad executive, Don Draper (Jon Hamm).

Elisabeth Moss, Vincent Kartheiser, John Slattery rounded out the stacked cast.

Since the series concluded, there have been several cast reunions over the years. When Shipka celebrated her 20th birthday in 2019, Hamm — who played her TV dad — was in attendance. That same year, Shipka and Jones modeled together for a Rodarte campaign.

Several Mad Men alums also supported the show's creator in 2017 when he launched a book that paid tribute to the series.

Despite the Emmy-winning series' success, Hamm, 50, has said he doesn't see it getting rebooted down the road.

"It's so funny, I just saw that they're rebooting True Blood. I was like, 'Wow, didn't that end after our show?'" the actor told Entertainment Tonight last December.

"I'm of the belief that when a story's told, it's probably done being told," he continued. "So I don't know, maybe there's another version of it out there somewhere, but I hope not."