‘Mad Men’ Star Christina Hendricks Announces She’s Engaged

Looks like Don Draper needs to whip up a celebratory Old Fashioned! Mad Men alum Christina Hendricks, 47, just announced that she is engaged to her longtime boyfriend, George Bianchini, 54.

The SAG Award-winning actress shared the exciting news on Instagram, where she posted a photo with Bianchini and wrote, “We proposed to each other and we said yes!!! I will love and care for him forever. @steadig.” In the photo, Hendricks sports a black mini dress with white polka dots, while Bianchini stands behind her in a blue suit, with his arms wrapped around her.

Fellow celebs showed their excitement for the couple in the comments, like Kat Dennings, who wrote, “Christina!!! I love you, so happy for you both.” Meanwhile, Hendricks's former Mad Men co-star, January Jones, commented, “Yayayayayayay!!!!!” Queer Eye's Tan France also joined in, writing, “OMG!!!!! I’m so, so happy for you both!!!”

It's unclear if the photo was taken immediately after the two proposed to one another, because Hendricks posted a photo back in September 2021 wearing the same outfit in the same location. But either way, they look all smiles in the snap.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Hendricks and Bianchini have been linked since 2021, but the Mad Men star told People that she first started dating Bianchini in 2020. Hendricks was previously married to actor Geoffrey Arend from 2009 to 2019.

The two met on the set of Good Girls, where Hendricks starred and Bianchini worked as a cameraman for 10 episodes. The lovebirds were first spotted together when they cozied up at Christian Siriano’s ‘People Are People’ exhibition in 2021. Since then, Hendricks has posted a few different photos with her now-fiancé on Instagram.

Congrats to the happy couple!

Stay up-to-date on every breaking celebrity news story by subscribing here.

Rebel Wilson Announces ‘Magical Surprise’ Engagement to Ramona Agruma