Mad Max Verstappen cements status as F1’s unstoppable force

Bradley Scanes noticed a difference in Max Verstappen almost as soon as the new year began. “We tend to meet up in the first or second week of January and spend seven or eight weeks in Monaco just training hard, getting ready for the new season,” says the now two-time world champion’s performance coach of their annual ritual. "This year I got a few weeks into pre-season and I remember just sitting back and thinking ‘Am I missing something?’ Everything felt so… easy. I was like ‘What am I not doing here?!”

Scanes, a former Team GB physio who has worked with British Gymnastics and Basketball, eventually realised the big change was Verstappen himself. “I think, looking back now, winning that world title last year was incredible,” he says. “But it also took so much pressure off of him. Max had always been dubbed ‘the next world champion’ you know? But sometimes these things just don’t happen. To have that tag from such a young age will obviously weigh quite heavily on anybody's shoulders. I think achieving that title brought a whole new level of calmness and focus to Max this season."

That image of more mature, more rounded Max where once it had been firmly Mad Max is endorsed by many of those closest to the 25-year-old, who finally sealed his second drivers' title at Suzuka on Sunday after a bizarre mix-up over how many points would be awarded for what was a shortened, soggy race.

The circumstances in which Verstappen eventually won his second title may have been confusing. And there may still be some lingering doubts over his first championship, too, with the FIA due to rule on Monday on whether Red Bull exceeded last year’s budget cap. But one thing which cannot be doubted is just how impressive Verstappen has been this year.

Sunday’s win was his 12th of the campaign and he was once again in a class of his own, pulling away from Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc at the restart following an early red flag and extending his lead at an average of around a second a lap until the finish.

Yes, Verstappen has benefited from the best car this season, particularly since the summer break. But it should not be forgotten that Ferrari had the faster car at many of the early races and that Verstappen was trailing Charles Leclerc until the Spanish Grand Prix in May following two costly DNFs in his first three races (neither one his fault). He also had to subdue the internal threat of his own team-mate Sergio Perez who began the season like a train.

Verstappen has hardly put a foot wrong. He won plaudits for the manner in which he went wheel-to-wheel with Leclerc in those early races, keeping it clean where last year it was all sharp elbows and sharp words with Lewis Hamilton. And as Ferrari’s mistakes piled up, and Perez lost his way, he just kept his foot to their throats, fighting his way through the field on multiple occasions, winning from 10th on the grid in Hungary and 14th on the grid in Belgium.

In total he has won races this year from seven different places on the grid, which is a new record. Verstappen’s one real sub-par performance came in Singapore as speculation swirled over Red Bull’s spending. But he was immediately back to his best in Japan.

“He’s 25 now so he’s not a kid anymore,” says Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, picking up on Scanes’ theme. “He’s got a lot of experience under his belt. He’s won that first championship and in a similar way to [Sebastian] Vettel in 2010 it has just released the pressure I think.”

“He’s far more rounded, more mature, more patient,” agrees Red Bull’s motorsport advisor Helmut Marko. “If something goes wrong in the car now, no explosion. His driving also is faster but less hard on the tyres. And he knows what’s going on in the race. He’s reading the race very well.”

Of course, Verstappen has not completely lost his rough edges. This is a driver who aggressively pushed rival Esteban Ocon in Brazil in 2018 just a few months after saying he would headbutt the next reporter who asked him if he was prone to crashing. A driver who grew up with tough love, with a dad, former F1 driver Jos, with a famously short temper, who abandoned him at a petrol station aged 15 for crashing in the second lap of a world championship kart race in Sarno, near Naples. They did not speak for a week. “My attitude all comes from my dad,” Verstappen admitted last year. “There is nobody harder on me than my dad, no matter what other people say. It is never that hard, compared to him.”

Verstappen has had the odd sweary outburst over team radio this term; the odd moment of petulance. The difference this year is that it has generally not affected his driving, whereas last year he was getting caught up in all sorts of scrapes with Hamilton as the two men went toe-to-toe on and off the track.

Scanes believes Verstappen’s improved focus is at least partly to do with a more settled private life. The entourage that follows him around the world is now well established; manager Raymond Vermeulen; girlfriend Kelly Piquet, daughter of former world champion Nelson Piquet and mother to a young girl herself, by former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat; then there is dad Jos and mum Sophie Kumpen, a former go-karting champion, although the two are separated and not often seen together. The group is tight. Even Jos’ 72-year-old mother turned up in Singapore.

“Again, I just think he is happier and more relaxed,” Scanes says. “It was probably a little different in my first year working with him in 2020. The pressure back then was quite high from some areas. I think that was the final year when he could have achieved the youngest driver to win the world championship. Everyone is in the groove now, almost on auto-pilot.”

Scanes notes that Verstappen is a pretty chilled-out guy away from the track. The pair like to play FIFA on the Playstation in their downtime (“It took me three years to beat him and I had to be Man City to finally do it”). But when it is time to switch on, Verstappen no longer needs any prompting.

“The two most elite performers I've worked with are both called Max funnily enough,” Scanes concludes. “I went to Rio in 2016 with Max Whitlock and I remember 30 seconds before he goes on to the pommel horse, he changes his entire routine because he realises the one he had planned isn't going to achieve the highest score. To be able to do that. To be that flexible. To still go out and execute… that is phenomenal.

“It’s the same with Max, you know, we can have a problem with the car, or with his kit or helmet, or the craziness of the grid or the race.. to be able to blank all that out, sit down, focus and still perform at the highest level? I definitely see common traits between those two.”

Time will tell whether Mature Max is here to stay. Would he have been so Zen this year, for instance, if it was going down to the wire again? One suspects not. For all that he has matured, there is still some of that latent hotheadedness about Verstappen. That simmering aggression. But that is what Horner wants: a man for all seasons. “I think Max has shown now that he can deal with whatever the situation requires,” he notes. “He has been dominant this year. Brilliant. But he definitely still has that killer instinct, don’t worry about that.”

  • Max Verstappen crowned F1 world champion amid confusion after victory in Japan

    There were only 28 laps completed in Suzuka but full points were awarded and the Red Bull driver was able to retain his crown.

