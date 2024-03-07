MAD About Jewelry Returns With 50 International Designers

The Museum of Arts and Design on Thursday unveiled the 2024 edition of its MAD About Jewelry exhibition and sale, which will feature 50 international designers.

The annual event will take place from May 4 to 8 at the museum in New York City and will showcase designers from 20 countries.

“With 50 artists from 20 countries, this year’s MAD About Jewelry lineup is an outstanding reflection of jewelry artistry from around the world,” said Bryna Pomp, director of MAD About Jewelry. “Each with a distinct point of view, the artists we’ve selected are pushing the boundaries of what is possible in this remarkable medium.”

This year’s exhibition focuses on sustainability and will showcase many recycled works from designers such as Amal Chao, Anna Bonino, Francesca Mo, Hillary Jackson, Isabelle Azaïs, Jianhui, Tiziana Redavid, Valérie Hangel and Viola Pinedier, among others.

There will also be an emphasis on technology and the use of unconventional materials, which will be exemplified through works from the likes of Mariangela Murgia and Alberto Catalano; Orlando Fernandez Flores and Lucia de Conti, and Sara Ortuzar.

MAD About Jewelry is in its 24th year. In addition to the exhibition and sale, the event offers mentorship programs for participating artists.

“MAD About Jewelry is a singular force, creating a global network of contemporary jewelry artists and a legacy of unbridled creativity,” said Michele Cohen, chair of the board of trustees at the Museum of Arts and Design. “We are proud to play a role in the story of these creative luminaries and of the work they will share with museum visitors this year.”

The event will kick off with an opening benefit on May 4, where the museum will honor costume designer Patricia Field and accessories designer Lele Sadoughi.

