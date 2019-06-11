Fantasy Baseball Podcast: MadBum's beef is good for baseball + Keuchel & Kimbrel's landing spots

Subscribe to The Yahoo Fantasy Baseball Podcast

Scroll to continue with content Ad





Yahoo Sports’ Scott Pianowski is joined by fellow Yahooligan Andy Behrens to bring you the latest fantasy baseball news and analysis.

They kick the show off with a discussion about MadBum’s beef with Max Muncy and how it’s great for the game (2:00);

With the Boston Bruins on the verge of winning the Stanley Cup, Scott talks about being oversaturated with championships as a Boston sports fan (18:00);

The three hottest pitching prospects in baseball right now - A’s prospect Jesús Luzardo, Zac Gallen of the Marlins’ farm system and Rays prospect Brendan McKay (24:00);

It was a busy week for midseason free agent veterans, and the guys take a look at how Craig Kimbrel and Dallas Keuchel fit with their new teams (36:00);

Plus, everyone’s favorite segment- the non-baseball fantasy draft - this week’s draft has Andy and Scott fighting over their all-time favorite initials (47:00).

(Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)



