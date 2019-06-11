Fantasy Baseball Podcast: MadBum's beef is good for baseball + Keuchel & Kimbrel's landing spots
Yahoo Sports’ Scott Pianowski is joined by fellow Yahooligan Andy Behrens to bring you the latest fantasy baseball news and analysis.
They kick the show off with a discussion about MadBum’s beef with Max Muncy and how it’s great for the game (2:00);
With the Boston Bruins on the verge of winning the Stanley Cup, Scott talks about being oversaturated with championships as a Boston sports fan (18:00);
The three hottest pitching prospects in baseball right now - A’s prospect Jesús Luzardo, Zac Gallen of the Marlins’ farm system and Rays prospect Brendan McKay (24:00);
It was a busy week for midseason free agent veterans, and the guys take a look at how Craig Kimbrel and Dallas Keuchel fit with their new teams (36:00);
Plus, everyone’s favorite segment- the non-baseball fantasy draft - this week’s draft has Andy and Scott fighting over their all-time favorite initials (47:00).