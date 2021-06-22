Macy's is throwing its hat into the Amazon Prime Day 2021 ring with 2 days of epic deals
Deal-lovers, rejoice: Today is the second day of Amazon Prime Day 2021, when you can score deals on millions of products. We're talking everything from home goods and personal tech to beauty and fashion. And while Amazon is home to the Prime Day deals, there are plenty of other major retailers that are challenging Amazon's offerings. Brands like Best Buy, Walmart and Bed Bath and Beyond are hosting sales where—spoiler alert!—you can find deals that you won't find on Amazon. Right now, Macy's is hosting its two-day Epic Specials Sale, where you can shop everything from makeup to cookware at deeply discounted prices.
Some of the best offers we found include 20% off Lancôme makeup, skincare, perfume and bundle sets, along with price slashes on popular small appliances like the Cuisinart AFR-25M compact air fryer toaster oven for less than $100.
The best deals to shop during Macy's Epic Specials Sale
Kitchen and dining
Pyrex 22-Piece Food Storage Container Set for $29.99 (Save $60)
Cuisinart AFR-25M Compact Air Fryer Oven for $99.99 (Save $25)
Belgique 12-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set for $104.99 (Save $195)
Cuisinart TOA-60 Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $169.99 (Save $80)
Cuisinart DLC-2A Mini Prep Plus Food Processor for $33.99 (Save $16)
Fiesta Coastal Colors 12-Piece Dinnerware Collection for $99.99 (Save $100.01)
Bed and bath
Martha Stewart Collection Quick-Dry Reversible Towel for $6.40 (Save $9.60)
Tommy Hilfiger Corded Classic Down Alternative King Pillow for $9.99 (Save $20.01)
510 Design Ramsey Queen Embroidered 8-Piece Queen Comforter Set for $89.99 (Save $110.01)
SensorPEDIC 2-Pack Fresh & Clean Antimicrobial Pillows for $13.99 (Save $21.01)
Martha Stewart Collection Soft Fleece Twin Blanket for $19.99 (Save $30.01)
Charter Club Damask 100% Supima Cotton 550 Thread 3-Piece Twin Sheet Set for $27.99 (Save $42.01)
Lauren Ralph Lauren Maddie 3-Piece Floral King Comforter Set for $149.99 (Save $231.01)
Casper Original 11-inch Memory Foam King Mattress for $1,099.99 (Save $196)
Hotel Collection European White Goose Down for $272.99 (Save $507.01)
Fairfield Square Collection Brookline 1,400-Thread 6-Piece Sheet Set from $51.99 (Save $158.01 to $173.01)
Furniture
Walker Edison Solid Wood Ladder Bookshelf for $169 (Save $210)
NuLoom Bodrum Moroccan 8-Inch by 10-Inch Area Rug for $319.60 (Save $479.40)
NuLoom Mystic Ehtel Medallion Fringe 8' by 10' Area Rug for $519.60 (Save $779.40)
Faringdon Leather Euro Chair and Ottoman for $749 (Save $464)
CosmoLiving Cosmopolitan Camila Writing Desk for $299 (Save $380)
Furniture of America Taki Modern Open Bookcase for $319 (Save $400)
Men's and women's fashion
Club Room Men's Colorblocked 7-inch Swim Trunks for $19.99 (Save $25.01)
Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's UltraFlex Classic-Fit Linen Sport Coat for $99.99 (Save $195.01)
Calvin Klein Men's 5-Pack Cotton Classic Boxer Briefs for $38.70 (Save $25.80)
Calvin Klein Steel Men's Herringbone Point Collar Dress Shirt for $29.99 (Save $45.01)
Fossil Men's Neutra Chronograph Black Leather Strap Watch 44mm for $104.30 (Save $44.70)
Salt + Cove Juniors' Crochet One-Piece Swimsuit for $25.99 (Save $14)
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Cuffed Shorts for $34.99 (Save $24.51)
DKNY Sport Seamless High-Rise 7/8 Length Leggings for $35.70 (Save $23.80)
Michael Michael Kors Arielle Large Satchel for $179 (Save $179)
Swarovski Crystal Bella Heart Drop Earrings for $41.40 (Save $27.60)
Hallmark Diamonds 2-Piece Heart Pendant Necklaces for $260 (Save $140)
Beauty and fragrance
IT Cosmetics Confidence In An Eye Cream for $23.40 (Save $15.60)
Estée Lauder Double Wear Light Soft Matte Hydra Foundation and Free Gift for $21.50 (Save $21.50)
Giorgio Armani Acqua di Giò Profumo Eau de Parfum Spray for $51 (Save $51)
Kate Spade Live Colorfully Eau de Parfum Spray for $49 (Save $49)
Ralph Lauren Ralph Eau de Toilette Spray Pride Edition for $38.40 (Save $25.60)
Sutra Beauty Magno Turbo 1-Inch Flat Iron for $65 (Save $65)
Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+ with Pump for $14.75 (Save $14.75)
Lacoste Men's Eau de Lacoste Magnetic Pour Lui for $31.50 (Save $31.50)
Shop the Macy's Epic Specials Sale 2021
