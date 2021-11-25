Macy's Thanksgiving Parade: Baby Yoda and Snoopy delight crowds

Baby Yoda balloon flies during the 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan

A cast of colourful characters returned to the New York skies on Thursday, delighting thousands who packed the streets for the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Parade.

Baby Yoda, Snoopy and Papa Smurf were among the balloons spotted flying over the packed streets of Manhattan, while at ground level, marching bands, performers and - of course - a turkey kept the crowds entertained.

It was quite the change from last year, when the public were banned from attending the 95-year-old event in person due to fears over Covid.

Astronaut Snoopy flies during the parade

The Snoopy balloon, a regular fixture since 1968, returned to the parade.

The current version - an astronaut - is some 49 feet (14m) high and has roughly 90 handlers.

Baby Yoda balloon

Baby Yoda, who delighted fans in the Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian, was a new balloon for 2021. But he was not the only first-timer: Pokémon characters Pikachu and Eevee also made their debut as a pair.

Pikachu and Eevee balloon during the 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 25, 2021 in New York City

The parade route covered 2.5 miles (4km) through Manhattan, with more than 8,000 marchers taking part.

People watch the parade from a window

They were joined by cast members from a number of Broadway shows including Wicked, Six and Waitress. Festive favourites The Rockettes were also in attendance.

A marching band takes part in the parade

This year, performers had to be vaccinated and also wear a mask - although there were some exemptions on face coverings for some of those singing and performing.

The Tom Turkey float is seen during the 95th Macy"s Thanksgiving Day Parade

"This year, the parade's back at full strength," New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said prior to the event.

"It's going to be a great sign of our rebirth."