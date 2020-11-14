The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Will Feature A Performance By Dolly Parton

From Women's Health

The parade will not go through the streets of Manhattan this year. Instead, performances will be broadcast live on NBC on Thanksgiving Day from 9 a.m. to noon.

The statement says, "This year the celebration will shift to a television only special presentation, showcasing the Macy’s Parade’s signature mix of giant character helium balloons, fantastic floats, street performers, clowns and heralding the arrival of the holiday season with the one-and-only Santa Claus."

Thanksgiving is just around the corner and while you may celebrate a bit differently this year, many of the best Thanksgiving traditions (a Thanksgiving meal of your favorite dishes like mashed potatoes, roast turkey, and pumpkin pie, for example) will still carry on. One big tradition people across the world look forward to is the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, held annually in New York City. But, due to coronavirus safety measures, the 2020 parade (the 94th rendition!) will not follow its usual route through New York City. Instead, it will be a television-only presentation, "showcasing the Macy’s Parade’s signature mix of giant character helium balloons, fantastic floats, street performers, clowns and heralding the arrival of the holiday season with the one-and-only Santa Claus," Macy's said in a statement.

“New York City is always proud to join Macy's to ring in the holiday season with New Yorkers and viewers around the world," said New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. "We’ve worked closely with the Macy’s team on a safe and creative plan this year, and we look forward to keeping this tradition going on Thanksgiving Day.”

Happy Thanksgiving!

What is the history of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been presented every year since 1924 in New York City by the department store, located in Manhattan's Herald Square. The event has changed quite a bit since its beginning: The first parade included elephants and donkeys and was known as "Macy's Christmas Parade," though it was still held on Thanksgiving. In 1927 the first giant balloon, Felix the Cat, made its debut, and it moved from being played on local channels to being broadcast on NBC in 1952. Snoopy, the ballon that holds the record for most versions, was first flown in 1968.







Where does the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade take place?

Traditionally the parade makes its way along a 2.5-mile route that runs through Manhattan in New York City. This year performances will instead be staged solely in-and-around the Herald Square area of Midtown Manhattan. Macy’s traditional Giant Balloon Inflation public event on Wednesday will not take place.

