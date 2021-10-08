Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2021—Answering Your Questions About the World's Largest Parade



The countdown to Thanksgiving is on, and it's almost time to activate your feast mode. Similar to last year, some of us may be celebrating a little differently this holiday season, but some of the best Thanksgiving traditions remain: roasted turkey, delicious side dishes that steal the show, an assortment of pies and of course, the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. The 95th rendition of the world's largest parade in New York City is gearing up to showcase their signature helium balloons, floats, performers and the big man himself—Santa Claus. Plus, it's official! Public viewing along the parade route will return this Thanksgiving.

Photo credit: NBC - Getty Images

A little history about the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

We have a group of Macy's employees to thank for this beloved event. The first Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade took place in 1924 at the Macy's Department store located in New York City's Herald Square. It was originally dubbed "Macy's Christmas Parade," though it was still held on Thanksgiving. Although it was the first of its kind, they didn't hesitate to pull out all the stops. The first parade included elephants and other animals borrowed from the Central Park Zoo. Now, of course, the parade is more animal-friendly as they swapped out gentle giants with giant balloons.

Photo credit: NBC - Getty Images

Where will the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade be this year?

The 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will once again take place in New York City on November 25. Traditionally the parade follows a 2.5-mile route through Manhattan. Last year, the parade was rerouted to have performances staged only around Herald Square due to COVID-19.

This year, the parade is returning to its roots. The Executive Producer of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Will Coss, released a statement saying "Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been a New York City institution for more than nine decades, growing to become an icon of American pop culture as it annually marks the official start of the holiday season. For our 95th celebration, we are delighted to return this cherished holiday tradition closer to its original form as we march down the streets of New York City and into the homes of a nationwide audience."

What floats and balloons should we expect to see?

This year's parade is going to feature classic balloon appearances like Santa Claus, the Macy's star and of course, Charlie Brown's four-legged friend, Snoopy. Don't forget to be on the lookout for newer additions like

Grogu, from the beloved Star Wars series The Mandalorian

Ada Twist, from the Netflix series Ada Twist, Scientist

Tiptoe, a reindeer that's the first-ever balloon puppet to march down the route

Toni, the Bandleader Bear

Photo credit: NBC - Getty Images

Thanks to social distancing and safety practices that will be implemented at this year's parade, fans can also expect the return of magical performances including singers, dancers and the renowned Radio City Rockettes.

How can I watch the 95th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?

The 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will air nationwide on NBC. You can catch the world's largest parade from 9AM to Noon in all time zones on Thursday, November 25. I don't know about you, but it sounds like the ideal way to get your holiday feast prepping started!

Unlike last year, spectators are welcome to watch the parade curbside along its route through Manhattan. "We are thrilled to welcome back in its full form the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, a world-renowned celebration that ushers in the magic of being in New York City during the holiday season" commented New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. "We applaud Macy’s work to creatively continue this beloved tradition last year and look forward to welcoming back Parade watchers to experience it safely, live and in person this November.”

