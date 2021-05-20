Macy's is having a huge summer sale on patio furniture, home goods and more

Here are all the best deals from Macy's summer sale.

Memorial Day 2021 is less than a week and a half away, and that means summer's not far behind. To get you prepped for the season ahead, Macy’s is having a major summer sale with discounts on everything from home goods to cooking essentials.

Right now, not only can you snag heavily discounted patio furniture, with savings up to 83%, you can also grab 10 to 25% off select other regular and sale price items with coupon code SUMMER at checkout through Sunday, May 23. You’ll also nab free shipping if you spend more than $25.

If you’re looking for some outdoor seating to add to your space, for instance, consider the Wayland outdoor bench, marked down from $699 to $329, saving you nearly $400. Available in two shades, Cast Ash and Cast Oasis, this item has a perfect 5-star rating from Macy’s shoppers, who loved the comfort of the "substantial" cushion.

