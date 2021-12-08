Macy's is having a big outerwear sale you won't want to miss

Save on jackets and outerwear from Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors, and more.

The weather is getting really chilly and there’s no better time to shop for winter outerwear than right now. As you wrap up your holiday shopping list, consider adding a cozy jacket or coat that will keep a loved one (or you!) warm during the holidays—and if you’re looking, Macy’s is hosting epic outerwear deals that you won’t want to miss.

Right now, Macy’s is offering their jackets and coats at significant markdowns, plus an additional 30% off with coupon code FRIEND at checkout on select styles. With every $25 purchase, you’ll get free shipping (and free store pickup is always available). Take a look at this marked down from $395 to $119.99, a $275.01 savings. This classic peacoat is the perfect addition to any outfit that you’ll wear this winter. With a double breasted six button closure with full lining and made of heavy wool-blend fabric, this jacket is not only fashionable but durable as well.

Get this Tommy Hilfiger Faux-Fur-Trim coat for only $94.49

For a sleek and stylish long coat, don’t miss out on the , marked down from $315 to $109.89 with coupon code FRIEND. The coat features faux leather trims, a classic stand collar and a timeless plaid print. Made of a wool blend fabric, this jacket will keep you warm while keeping you looking polished. Whether you want to wear it with some jeans or with a business suit, this versatile jacket will keep you looking your best anywhere.

With the temperature falling by the hour, you can’t miss out on these incredible prices during Macy’s outerwear sale. It’s the perfect time to grab a coat for yourself or as a gift!

Get this Mullins Melange Tech Funnel Collar Jacket from Marc New York for $130

