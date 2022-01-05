Macy's is closing more stores in 2022. Will your location close? See the list.

More Macy’s stores are slated to permanently close in 2022.

Days into the new year, the department store chain confirmed a new round of store closures to USA TODAY. Macy's Inc., which also runs Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury, identified six Macy’s and one Bloomingdale’s Outlet store that will shutter in this round. (See the list below.)

“Stores remain an integral part of our omnichannel retail ecosystem,” Macy’s said in a statement to USA TODAY on Wednesday. “As our business evolves, we continue to optimize and reposition our store fleet to more effectively support our omnichannel sales growth and expand market share.”

►Save better, spend better: Money tips and advice delivered right to your inbox. Sign up here

►COVID-19 test prices: Walmart, Kroger increase prices of at-home rapid tests

The closures are part of Macy's three-year plan to close one-fifth of its stores, or roughly 125 locations, which was first announced before the coronavirus pandemic in February 2020. The pandemic led Macy's and other retailers to temporarily close stores for in-person shopping for months.

In early 2020, Macy's announced the first closures as part of the store optimization plan. Last January, another round of closings was announced.

The Macy’s stores in the newest closing round are expected to close in the company’s first financial quarter of 2022, which in past years ended in late July or early August. The Bloomingdale’s closure is expected by the end of the last quarter of 2021, which is Jan. 29.

KMBC 9 News in Missouri reported that Macy’s said the clearance sale for the Summit Fair store in Lee’s Summit would start this month and run for approximately eight to 12 weeks.

Macy's has released a new store closings list.

More Macy’s store closings expected

Adrian Mitchell, Macy’s chief financial officer, said in November that the retailer was taking “a second look at the timing of when we close the approximately 60 remaining stores we previously planned to close" as part of the store optimization plan.

Story continues

“We expect to announce about 10 closures in January with more details on the remaining stores to come later in 2022,” Mitchell said during the retailer's quarterly earnings call, noting that some of the closings have been delayed and that the company continues to open more of its smaller, off-mall stores.

During Morgan Stanley's Global Consumer & Retail Conference in December, Mitchell said “ultimately how many stores we close in the timetable still remains to be determined.”

In addition to opening the smaller format stores including the new Market by Macy's concept, the retailer plans to open 400 small Toys R Us shops in its stores starting this year.

Macy's cuts hours amid COVID surge

As COVID-19 cases continue to increase across the nation with the omicron variant, Macy's said it was temporarily revising store hours for the rest of January at all of its Macy's stores.

In January, stores will be open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hours are unchanged Friday through Sunday, which can vary by location.

"Health and safety of our colleagues and customers continue to be our top priority," Macy's said in a statement. "We will continue to monitor the situation and follow the CDC and jurisdictional guidelines as well as keep enhanced safety and wellness procedures in place."

Macy’s store closings 2022

The following stores are expected to close in the next few months. Exact closing dates were unavailable.

Alabama Macy’s store closure

Mountain Brook: Brookwood Village, 614 Brookwood Village

California Macy’s store closing

City of Industry: Puente Hills Mall, 1600 S Azusa Ave.

Colorado Macy’s store closings

Boulder: Twenty Ninth Street Mall, 1900 28th St.

Centennial: Streets at SouthGlenn, 6801 S University Blvd.

Missouri Macy’s closing store

Lee's Summit: Summit Fair, 900 NW Blue Parkway

Texas Macy’s store closing

Baytown: San Jacinto Mall, 5000 San Jacinto Mall including Furniture Clearance Center)

Bloomingdale’s Outlet Store closing

Estero, Florida: Miromar Outlets, 10801 Corkscrew Road

►Walmart InHome delivery: Walmart expanding 'InHome' delivery service that delivers groceries to the kitchen or garage

►KFC Beyond Fried Chicken: KFC launching plant-based Beyond Fried Chicken at restaurants nationwide starting Monday

Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter: @KellyTyko. For shopping news, tips and deals, join us on our Shopping Ninjas Facebook group.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Macy's stores closing 2022: See the locations with liquidation sales