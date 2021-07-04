Macy's 4th of July sale: All-Clad cookware is more than 40% off right now

This stainless-steel set has five-ply steel.

Of all the products we use in our home on a daily basis, our cookware just might take the heaviest beating. If you're working with scuffed-up pots or baking pans that have literally begun to curl up in the oven, it might be time to show your kitchen essentials some love. Lest you wind up having to replace it all six months down the road again, however, it's a wise idea to invest in some top-quality pieces that will last you for the long haul. You won't even have to look too hard to find it, since Macy's is currently running some incredible price drops on coveted All-Clad cookware as part of its huge 4th of July sale, happening right now.

Not only are these top-rated sets massively discounted through Monday, July 5, you'll get an extra 15% off your purchase when you enter coupon code FOURTH at checkout for total savings of more than 40% off.

This highly-rated All-Clad Essentials 10-piece cookware set goes from a list price of $550 and a sale price of $399.95 to $339.99 with promo code FOURTH. That's a discount of 38%. It comes with an 8.5- and 10-inch frying pan, a 4-quart sauté pan with a lid, a 2.5-quart saucepan with a lid, a 7-quart multipot, lid and insert and a 13-inch square pan. (You'll also get two bonus trivets.) Each piece is oven-and broiler-safe to withstand temperatures of up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and constructed with aluminum.

This set is nearly 40% off.

If you're looking for the best of the best, however, this All-Clad D5 14-piece brushed stainless-steel cookware, which regularly sells for $2,410 at Williams-Sonoma, drops down to $1,359.99 here with the code for 44% off. The 10-piece version of this set ($764.99) is among the best cookware we've ever tried, thrilling us with its overall performance. Its five-ply, bonded stainless-steel construction was superior, if heavy, providing incredible heat distribution in our tests. It also has a near-perfect rating from nearly 200 Macy's customers. With this larger collection, you'll get a 2- and 4-quart saucepan with lid, an 8- and 10-inch frying pan, a 3- and 6-quart sauté pan with a lid and and an 8- and 12-quart covered stockpot and lid.

A plethora of other All-Clad products are also on sale, such as roasters, individual pans and more. Orders of $25 or more ship free, but these sets tend to sell out at lightning speeds, so you’re going to want to move fast!

