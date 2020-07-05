‘Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular’ Fizzles Out to New Ratings Lows

“Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular” didn’t go off with a bang Saturday, hitting new lows in both the key adults 18-49 demographic and total viewers, according to preliminary Nielsen data.

The annual NBC event — which was only able to be semi-live this year to maintain social distancing — put up a 0.7 rating and 4.7 million viewers.

The Independence Day display’s previous low in terms of total viewers came from 2015, which was also on a Saturday. That tally was 4.958 million. Among adults 18-49, the prior low was a 0.9, which occurred last year, when July 4th fell on a Thursday.

