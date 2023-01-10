Macron's reputation on the line as government unveils pension reform

The French government is set to announce its proposals for overhauling the pension system later on Tuesday, in a potentially explosive reform fraught with danger for President Emmanuel Macron.



Insisting that the French "need to work more", Macron has since his rise to power in 2017, called for the pension system to be streamlined.

He was forced to call off his first attempt in 2020 in the face of protests and the Covid-19 pandemic, but put the issue back at the heart of his successful campaign for a second term in April last year.

As well as simplifying the system and removing privileges enjoyed by workers in some sectors of the economy, the reform will aim to raise the retirement age from its current level of 62 -- most likely to 64.

But, Macron, having lost his absolute majority in legislative elections in June faces an uphill battle.

"On the whole, the idea of the reform is not supported by the public, even though some can understand that if we live for longer then we might need to work for longer," Bruno Cautres, a political expert at Sciences Po university in Paris, told French news agency AFP.

All of France's trade unions and most of the country's opposition political parties are preparing for battle, seeing the struggle as a way of protecting the country's social system and undermining Macron's position.

'Mother of battles'

"If Emmanuel Macron wants to make it the mother of reforms... for us it will be the mother of battles," warned the head of the hard-left FO union, Frederic Souillot, over the weekend.

