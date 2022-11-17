Macron and Xi trade blows over Asia-Pacific power struggle

France's President Emmanuel Macron (L) speaks with Muay Thai fighters during a visit to Rajadamnern Muay Thai Stadium in Bangkok - LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images

France's Emmanuel Macron and China's Xi Jinping traded barbs over their competing visions for the highly strategic Asia-Pacific area on Thursday, as world leaders landed in Thailand for a regional summit.

"In this highly contested region, which is the theatre of a confrontation between the two major world powers, our strategy is to defend freedom and sovereignty," Mr Macron said.

He landed in Bangkok late Wednesday for the Asia Pacific Economic Coordination (APEC) forum aiming to relaunch France's strategic ambitions in the region after the humiliating blow of Australia cancelling a major submarine contract in 2021.

Mr Macron also said France was advancing cooperation with Indonesia on the provision of warplanes and submarines.

The two countries signed a $8.1 billion deal earlier this year for 42 Rafale fighter jets, as part of a series of agreements that also included an order of two Scorpnene submarines, making Jakarta the biggest French arms client in Southeast Asia.

But Chinese President Mr Xi also laid out his own view of the region, saying Asia-Pacific was no one's backyard and should not become an arena for a big power contest.

"No attempt to wage a new cold war would ever be allowed by the people or by our times," he said according to a written speech reported by Chinese state media on Thursday.

A demonstrator carrying a Winnie the Pooh bear with a portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping on it takes part in a protest against the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit - REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Host country Thailand's Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai said the meeting of the 21-member bloc, which starts on Friday, "takes place at a pivotal juncture" with the world facing multiple risks.

"Cancel mentality... permeates every conversation and action, (and) makes any compromise appear impossible," he said in a statement after a meeting of the bloc's foreign ministers ahead of the main summit.

"That's why APEC this year must rise above these challenges and deliver hope to the world at large."

APEC's official mission is to promote regional economic integration. But most of the business conducted happens on the summit's sidelines in meetings such as a planned meeting between Mr Xi and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the first face-to-face talks in three years.

The two Asian powers have a legacy of friction over Japan's World War II aggression, territorial disputes and China's growing military might. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, said the encounter would "carry great importance."

Mr Xi is also set to meet with Mr Macron and US Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of the summit meetings.

China's President Xi Jinping is greeted by Thailand's Prime Minister as they arrive in Bangkok - AFP via Getty Images

The APEC meetings are being held in downtown Bangkok's main convention center, which is cordoned off with some streets in the area completely closed to all traffic. Rows of riot police stood guard behind barbed-wire barricades at a major intersection nearby, underscoring host Thailand's determination to ensure the summit suffers no disruptions.

The APEC meeting comes on the heels of the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Bali where countries unanimously adopted a declaration saying most members condemned the war in Ukraine, but that also acknowledged some countries saw the conflict differently.

Host Indonesia said the Ukraine war had been the most contentious issue.

Russia is a member of both G20 and APEC but President Vladimir Putin has stayed away. First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov will stand in for him at APEC.