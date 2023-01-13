Macron won't ask for 'forgiveness' from Algeria but will work for reconciliation

Emmanuel Macron has said he will not "ask for forgiveness" over France's colonisation of Algeria but intends to continue working towards reconciliation between the two countries. The French president hopes to welcome his counterpart Abdelmajid Tebboune in 2023.

In an interview for Le Point magazine published Wednesday, Emmanuel Macron said: "It's not up to me to ask for forgiveness, that's not what this is about, that word would break all of our ties.”

"The worst thing would be to decide: 'we apologise and each go our own way'.

"Work on memory and history isn't a settling of all accounts," he added.

In the interview, he also expressed hope that Tebboune "will be able to come to France in 2023", to return Macron's own trip to Algiers last year and continue their "unprecedented work of friendship".

France's 100-year colonisation of Algeria and the 1954-62 war for independence have left deep scars on both sides, which Macron has by turns prodded and soothed over his political career.

In 2017, then-presidential candidate Macron dubbed the French occupation a "crime against humanity".

