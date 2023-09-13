Macron urges Morocco to accept French aid as death toll nears 3,000

As Morocco grapples with the devastation of Friday night’s earthquake, French President Emmanuel Macron has reiterated his support for the country and its people while brushing aside strained relations between Paris and Rabat. This comes after Morocco rejected offers of aid from France.

“We are at your side today and tomorrow,” Macron said in a video post published on X, formerly Twitter. “France was shocked by what happened ... we are here and we are able to provide direct humanitarian aid.”

Paris had released aid of 5 million euros for Moroccan NGOs contributing to relief efforts. Despite declining to take up offer, Morocco has accepted aid from Spain, the UK, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

"We will be there in the long term on a humanitarian level and medical level for reconstruction, for cultural and heritage aid, iand n all areas where the Moroccan people and the government consider that we will be useful," Macron added.

He denounced what he called “controversies that have no reason to be".

Tensions

Relations with France, a former colonial power where a large number of Moroccans live, have been strained since Macron moved to get closer to Algeria, which broke off diplomatic relations with Rabat in 2021, accused of "hostile acts”.

Many more are still missing.



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

France's Macron 'devastated' by Morocco quake, promises aid

Rescue teams comb for survivors as Morocco quake kills over 1,300

Morocco mourns quake victims as death toll passes 2,000