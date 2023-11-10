Macron urges Israel to stop ‘killing women and babies’ in Gaza

Emmanuel Macron speaks at the Paris Peace Forum 2023

Emmanuel Macron has urged Israel to stop bombing Gaza, accusing the country of killing babies, women and the elderly.

The French president pressed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to enter ceasefire negotiations with Hamas, saying it would be to Israel’s benefit.

“De facto, today, civilians are bombed, de facto,” he said in an interview with the BBC on Friday.

“These babies, these ladies, these old people are bombed and killed.

“So there is no reason for that and no legitimacy. So we do urge Israel to stop.”

Mr Macron’s comments were some of the strongest criticism of the way Israel is waging war in Gaza to come from a Western leader.

Israel has been bombing Gaza from the air since the Hamas attacks on 7 October, causing thousands of civilian casualties.

Its armed forces say that Hamas terrorists are using civilians as human shields and hiding command centres and arms dumps in hospitals and other civilian sites.

Mr Macron said he “clearly condemns” Hamas but repeated calls he has made previously for a ceasefire, saying there is “no other solution”.

“It’s important for the mid-to-long run as well for the security of Israel itself, to recognise that all lives matter,” he said.

Mr Macron added that the bombings are creating “resentment and bad feelings” across the Middle East and will prolong the conflict to Israel’s disadvantage.

The French president declined to say whether he thought Israel had broken international law.

Pro-Palestine protests in Paris last week - GETTY IMAGES

He said he was “not a judge” and that it would be wrong to comment, calling Israel “a partner and a friend”.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) has been engaged in its bombing of Gaza ever since Hamas broke out of the strip last month.

The terror group killed 1,200 Israelis and seized scores of hostages, 240 of whom remain in captivity.

Nearly 1.6 million Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip have been displaced since then, the United Nations said on Thursday.

The IDF this week stepped up its operations against Hamas in northern Gaza, particularly in Gaza City.

It estimates that around 200,000 Palestinians have now fled south from the north in the past two days.

10:03 PM GMT

09:08 PM GMT

09:00 PM GMT

Watch: Airstrikes seen across Gaza night sky

08:44 PM GMT

WHO 'gravely concerned' for health of hostages taken by Hamas

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is “gravely concerned” for the health of Israeli hostages being held by Hamas.

The terror group has 240 Israelis hostages who they took in their attack on 7 October.

Tedros Ghebreyesus, the WHO’s director, said the agency is “gravely concerned for the health and well-being of Israeli hostages in Gaza, many of whom are older people, children and those with urgent medical needs”.

He met families of the hostages last month and is meeting more of them in Geneva next week.

“I feel their heartache and fear,” he said.

08:30 PM GMT

Watch: Palestinians flee Al Shifa hospital towards south after blast

Palestinians have been filmed fleeing south after the blast at the Al Shifa hospital earlier today.

08:23 PM GMT

IDF: Terror group responsible for hospital blast, not us

A failed missile launch by a terrorist group caused the blast earlier today at the Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City, the IDF has claimed.

Avichay Adraee, its Arabic spokesperson, did not name the group but said an “analysis of the IDF’s operational systems” showed an RPG strike was aimed at Israeli forces operating near the hospital but missed and struck the building.

The Hamas-run ministry of health said one person died and several others were wounded in the incident, which Hamas and the hospital’s director have blamed on Israel.

The Israeli military has always denied bombing hospitals.

07:53 PM GMT

Gaza hospital to shut 'in hours' after electricity and water cut off

A hospital in Gaza City will close within hours after its electricity, water and internet access were cut off, the Red Crescent aid agency has said.

Spokesperson Nebal Farsakh told the BBC that surgeons and doctors are now treating patients under torchlight.

“They will work under circumstances that no medical person in the whole world can even work under in normal circumstances,” she said.

07:33 PM GMT

Israel revises down Hamas attack death toll by 200

Israel has revised down the death toll in Hamas’s terror attack on 7 October from 1,400 to 1,200.

Foreign ministry spokesman Lior Haiat said bodies that have previously been identified as Israeli have turned out to be those of Hamas operatives.

“This is the updated number,” he told AFP.

“It is due to the fact that there were lot of corpses that were not identified and now we think those belong to terrorists... not Israeli casualties.”

07:23 PM GMT

100,000 Palestinians flee northern Gaza in two days

More than 100,000 Palestinians have fled southwards from northern Gaza over the last two days, IDF chief spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said on Friday.

He said Israeli forces were operating “deep in Gaza City” in a televised briefing and said efforts were continuing to secure the release of hostages taken by Hamas.

“We are working all the time and with initiative on a range of efforts to return the hostages,” he said.

“These efforts are complex, they are not final. They take time, they are going to take time.

07:20 PM GMT

Shots fired at Gaza hospital, aid agency warns

Israeli snipers shot at Gaza City’s Al-Quds hospital on Friday, the Red Crescent aid agency claimed.

At least one person was killed and 28 wounded in the shootings at Al-Quds hospital, the sister organisation to the Red Cross said in a statement.

The Israeli military responded that it “cannot discuss potential locations relating to our operations” because it could “compromise the troops.”

07:15 PM GMT

Hospital above Hamas command centre evacuates on IDF's orders - report

A Gaza hospital where Hamas is believed to have built an underground command centre has evacuated on the orders of the IDF, the Wall Street Journal has reported.

The Shifa hospital in Gaza City was rocked by at least one explosion on Friday as Israeli forces closed in on the site.

The Hamas-run health ministry has claimed as many as 60,000 people have been sheltering inside and around the hospital, where it says there are 2,500 patients.

06:54 PM GMT

In pictures: Palestinians flee northern Gaza

Palestinians leave Gaza City for southern Gaza - Belal Khaled

Palestinians in Bureij as they flee to southern Gaza - Hatem Moussa

A Palestinian woman drags two children in car seats as she flees northern Gaza

06:32 PM GMT

We killed 150 Hamas terrorists today, says IDF

IDF soldiers killed 150 Hamas terrorists in Gaza City today as it captured some of the group’s key outposts in the Al-Shati area.

The Israeli army said its 401st brigade led an assault on the main outpost of the Hamas battalion based at the Al-Shati refugee camp, destroying headquarters and rocket launching sites.

The same brigade was also said to have captured another Hamas post nearby. A weapons manufacturing plant, rocket launching positions and tunnels were destroyed.

In another raid, the IDF says the brigade battled Hamas gunmen at the Blue Beach Resort on the coast, where it faced anti-tank missiles fired by 30 militants.

The IDF did not say how many casualties it took.

06:22 PM GMT

IDF launches retaliatory strikes after three soldiers seriously injured in Hezbollah attack

The IDF is launching retaliatory strikes on southern Lebanon after three soldiers were seriously injured in a Hezbollah missile attack.

The terror group fired an anti-tank missile on the soldiers’ post near Menara in the country’s far north-east.

Hezbollah has claimed responsibility for the incident, which has left the soldiers in hospital.

The Iran-backed group injured two other IDF soldiers earlier today in a drone attack on the northern border.

05:59 PM GMT

MBS denounces Israel's 'military aggression' in first comments on conflict

Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed bin Salman has denounced Israel’s “military aggression” just months after a normalisation deal between the two countries appeared more likely than ever.

“We condemn the military aggression witnessed in the Gaza Strip, the targeting of civilians, and the continued violations of international humanitarian law by the Israeli occupation forces,” he told a summit with African leaders in his first public comments on the war in Gaza.

The conflict has derailed progress towards a normalisation deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia, which the crown prince said in September was drawing “closer” every day.

The two countries have never had formal diplomatic relations and Saudi Arabia does not recognise Israeli sovereignty.

05:51 PM GMT

Pictured: Israeli security officers in east Jerusalem

Israeli security officers direct Muslim worshippers after Friday Noon prayers in East Jerusalem - Ahmad Gharabli

An Israeli security officer directs a Muslim man where to stand - Ahmad Gharabli

An Israeli border police officer in sunglasses and a face covering stands guard - Ammar Awad

05:41 PM GMT

Inside terrorist funeral in the West Bank

A mass funeral of 10 dead terrorists was held in the West Bank on Friday after the deadliest Israeli raid in the territory since 2005, AFP reports.

The IDF said its soldiers killed “over 10” in the assault on the city of Jenin, a figure the West Bank’s health ministry put at 14.

The dead terrorists were carried through the city’s streets today on stretchers by dozens of masked comrades who fired their guns in the air.

Buildings in the city are pockmarked with holes and strewn with bullet casings after a day of running battles between masked gunmen and Israeli forces in armoured personnel carriers.

“Day after day, there is an assault, inside the city, inside the camp, in the villages,” said 39-year-old Salam Hussein, who was leading three children through the rubble of a razed street. “We are never safe.”

“We don’t live like the rest of the people,” added Hayat Amorri, 38, as she roamed the still-smouldering wreck of her home, which was damaged in the raid.

05:17 PM GMT

We will kill all Hamas terrorists firing from hospitals, says IDF

The IDF will kill every Hamas terrorist it sees firing from hospitals in Gaza, the IDF has said.

“If we see Hamas terrorists firing from hospitals, we’ll do what we need to do... If we see Hamas terrorists we’ll kill them,” military spokesman Richard Hecht told reporters.

The Red Crescent aid agency earlier said Israeli snipers killed one civilian and injured 28 others at the Al-Quds hospital in Gaza City.

“Hamas are operating from within the hospital,” Hecht added.

04:48 PM GMT

Hezbollah launches three drones into northern Israel

Hezbollah launched three drones over Israel on Friday which they claimed struck two IDF sites in the north of the country.

The Israeli military said one of the drones was intercepted and the two others fell to the ground in the country’s north.

It did not comment on whether the drones had targeted military installations.

04:40 PM GMT

Gaza's healthcare system has reached 'point of no return', says Red Cross

The healthcare system in Gaza has “reached a point of no return”, the Red Cross has said.

“Overstretched, running on thin supplies and increasingly unsafe, the healthcare system in Gaza has reached a point of no return risking the lives of thousands of wounded, sick and displaced people,” the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said in a statement.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said earlier today that 20 of Gaza’s 36 hospitals are no longer functioning, including a paediatric hospital where children had been receiving care such as dialysis and life support

04:22 PM GMT

Watch: Medical student nearly hit by shrapnel during surgery at Gaza hospital

04:08 PM GMT

IDF kills seven Hezbollah fighters

The IDF has killed seven more Hezbollah militants, the Iranian-backed Lebanese terrorist group admitted on Friday.

The group did not say where, when or how they were killed as its total casualties since the war began last month increased to 68.

There have been clashes on the border between Israel and Lebanon every day since 7 October.

04:01 PM GMT

More than 1,000 USAID officials demand ceasefire

More than 1,000 officials in the US Agency for International Development (USAID) have signed an open letter demanding president Joe Biden’s government call for an immediate ceasefire.

The Reuters news agency has seen a copy of the letter which accuses Israel of “numerous violations of international law”.

There are now 1,029 anonymous signatories and officials in Washington DC and posted around the world have signed it.

President Biden has given Israel unwavering support since the Hamas terrorist attacks on 7 October and has rebuffed calls from Arab and Palestinian leaders for a ceasefire.

03:54 PM GMT

Majority of Arab Israelis feel part of Israel, survey finds

A higher proportion of Arab Israelis feel part of Israel today than at any other point in the last 20 years, a survey has found.

The survey of 502 Israelis by the Israel Democracy Institute saw 70 per cent of Arab Israeli respondents say they felt part of the state of Israel and its problems.

The figure stands at 94 per cent among Jewish Israelis.

However, just 27 per cent of Arab Israelis said they were optimistic about the country’s future, far less than the 72 per cent of Jewish Israelis who said the same.

03:44 PM GMT

Israel hits back at Palestinian accusations of genocide

Israel’s foreign ministry has hit back at accusations of genocide by three Palestinian groups who have asked the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate the IDF.

“Israel is also collecting evidence for crimes against humanity and war crimes committed by Hamas during the 7 October attack and afterwards, including the use of civilians as human shields,” it said.

The families of Israeli victims of Hamas’s terror attack filed papers at the ICC last week urging it to look into the group’s crimes.

03:38 PM GMT

Two children critically injured in Israeli shooting at Al-Quds hospital

Two children are in a critical condition after IDF snipers shot at the Al-Quds hospital in northern Gaza, the Red Crescent aid agency has said.

It said one person died in the shootings at the hospital in Gaza City and the number wounded has now increased to 28.

The sister organisation to the Red Cross added that majority of the injured are children.

The Israeli military is yet to comment.

03:30 PM GMT

ICC must investigate Israel for 'genocide', urge three Palestinian groups

Three Palestinian groups have accused Israel of genocide and demanded the International Criminal Court (ICC) investigates its armed forces’ conduct in the war on Gaza.

Al Haq, Al Mezan and the Palestine Human Rights Campaign said Israel’s air strikes on civilian-populated areas, its displacement of civilians and what it called the “siege” of Gaza amounted to “war crimes and crimes against humanity, including genocide and incitement to genocide”.

The ICC said it had been contacted by the three groups and would assess their claims.

Israel is not a member of the ICC and does not recognise its jurisdiction.

03:19 PM GMT

Israel to divert $440million from hard-Right parties to war effort

Israel will divert $440million (£360million) earmarked for hard-Right parties in its ruling coalition to the war effort, the country’s finance ministry has said.

It was announced last month that a total of $2.2billion (£1.8billion) would be transferred to the ultra-orthodox and pro-settler parties who joined prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in coalition in December last year to secure their support.

But 70 per cent of the remaining $650million (£532million) in this year’s state budget that was earmarked for the Shas, Religious Zionism, United Torah Judaism, Otzma Yehudit and Noam parties will now be spent on the war effort instead.

Leading Israeli economists and central bankers have been calling for the move because of estimates that the war with Hamas will cost billions of dollars.

03:05 PM GMT

In pictures: Israeli air strikes on Gaza today

Destroyed buildings in northern Gaza seen from the Israeli side of the border - Kenzo Tribouillard

People search through buildings destroyed during Israeli air raids in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza - Ahmad Hasaballah

Palestinians stand at the edge of a crater following the Israeli bombardment of Rafah in southern Gaza - Said Khatib

02:41 PM GMT

Full-scale military assault on hospitals 'imminent'

Hospitals in Gaza are at risk of a full-scale military assault, a medical aid charity has warned, as a deadly strike hit the territory’s largest hospital.

Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP) warned of the imminent threat against hospitals in the northern part of Gaza, and demanded that the international community take urgent action to protect them from attack.



It comes as Israeli attacks were carried out near several hospitals early on Friday as its forces pushed deeper into the territory, forcing increasing numbers of civilians to flee south in search of safety.

01:35 PM GMT

Blinken: 'Far too many' Palestinians have died

Far too many Palestinians have been killed, Antony Blinken has said, as he urged Israel to minimise harm to civilians and maximise the humanitarian assistance that reaches them.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, the US Secretary of State said recent Israeli moves to improve dire conditions in Gaza as its military pushes deeper into the strip — including pauses in military operations to allow Palestinians to move from northern to southern Gaza and the creation of a second safe corridor — are positive but they are not nearly enough.

“Much more needs to be done to protect civilians and to make sure that humanitarian assistance reaches them,” he said.

“Far too many Palestinians have been killed, far too many have suffered these past weeks, and we want to do everything possible to prevent harm to them and to maximize the assistance that gets to them.”

01:14 PM GMT

Pictured: Palestinians perform Friday prayer at the courtyard of Nasser Hospital

Palestinians perform Friday prayer as Israeli attacks continue on 35th day at the courtyard of Nasser Hospital - Anadolu Agency/Anadolu

12:53 PM GMT

Hamas fire rockets deep into Israel

Sirens were sounded in Tel Aviv and surrounding areas on Friday, as Hamas said it fired rockets deep into Israel.

Medics reported two women in Tel Aviv suffered shrapnel wounds from the salvo, which followed a relative lull in rocket fire as Israeli forces press a ground offensive in Gaza in the fifth week of the war.

12:39 PM GMT

Hospital with children on life support under bombardment, says World Health Organisation

The largest hospital in the Gaza Strip and another with children on life support is under bombardment, the World Health Organisation has said.

Twenty hospitals in Gaza were now out of action entirely, it said.

Asked about the Hamas-run health ministry’s allegation of an Israeli strike on the courtyard of Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City, WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris said: “I haven’t got the detail on Al Shifa but we do know they are coming under bombardment.”

She said there was also “significant bombardment” on Rantissi hospital, the only hospital providing paediatric services in North Gaza.

The Rantissi hospital has children on life support and receiving dialysis, she added, saying it would be impossible to evacuate them safely.

She did not attribute blame.

12:13 PM GMT

'If there is a hell on earth today, its name is northern Gaza,' says UN

Following a statement that more than 100 UN staff have died in Gaza in the last month, we bring you more comments on the catastrophic situation in the territory.

“If there is a hell on earth today, its name is northern Gaza,” Jens Laerke, a United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs spokesman, said.

Thick smoke rises after an Israeli air strike on Rafah - Cover Images

“It is a life of fear by day and darkness at night and what do you tell your children in such a situation, it’s almost unimaginable - that the fire they see in the sky is out to kill them?”

11:54 AM GMT

More than 100 UN staff killed in one month

Devastated. Over 100 @UNRWA colleagues confirmed killed in 1 month.



Parents, teachers, nurses, doctors, support staff. @UNRWA is mourning, Palestinians mourning, Israelis mourning. Ending this tragedy needs #Humanitarianceasefire now. — Philippe Lazzarini (@UNLazzarini) November 10, 2023

11:45 AM GMT

Hamas-run health ministry 'unable to evacuate' besieged hospitals

The Hamas-run health ministry says it is “unable to evacuate” hospitals in the Gaza Strip as Israeli strikes on the enclave intensify.

The claim came as Israeli attacks were carried out near several hospitals early on Friday as its forces pushed deeper into the territory, forcing increasing numbers of civilians to flee south in search of safety.

Israel struck the courtyard and obstetrics department of the Al Shifa Hospital, the largest hospital in Gaza, according to the head of the Hamas-run media office in Gaza, Salama Maarouf. At least 13 people were killed, Hamas claimed.

Strikes were also carried out near two other hospitals, Mr Maarouf said.

An estimated 60,000 people have taken refuge inside the Al Shifa Hospital.

Israel has accused Hamas of hiding in hospitals and using the Al Shifa complex as its main command centre, claims which the group and hospital staff deny. Israeli troops were around two miles from the hospital as of Friday morning, according to its director.

11:36 AM GMT

Watch: Israeli tanks seen outside Al-Rantisi children's hospital in western Gaza

11:28 AM GMT

Gaza 'carnage simply must stop,' says top UN aid official

The United Nations has called for an end to the carnage afflicting war-torn Gaza during Israel’s military campaign, according to a top UN aid official’s comments released on Friday.

“The present course chosen by the Israeli authorities will not bring the peace and stability that both Israelis and Palestinians want and deserve,” Philippe Lazzarini, head of the United Nations’ agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), wrote in a media opinion piece.

“Razing entire neighbourhoods to the ground is not an answer for the egregious crimes committed by Hamas.

“To the contrary, it is creating a new generation of aggrieved Palestinians who are likely to continue the cycle of violence. The carnage simply must stop.”

10:44 AM GMT

Gaza in pictures:

An injured Palestinian girl receives treatment at the Kuwaiti Hospital in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip - MOHAMMED ABED/AFP

A child peeks through a hole in the wall of a building destroyed in an Israeli strike on Rafah - MOHAMMED ABED/AFP

A man walks atop a row of freshly bult graves in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip - MOHAMMED ABED/AFP

10:42 AM GMT

Israel not seeking to occupy Gaza, Netanyahu says

Israel has no plans to occupy Gaza after its war against Hamas is finished, Benjamin Netanyahu has said.

“We don’t seek to govern Gaza. We don’t seek to occupy it, but we seek to give it and us a better future,” the Israeli prime minister told Fox News.

He said a civilian government would need to take shape in the enclave, adding that Israel would make sure it was “demilitarised, deradicalised and rebuilt.”

“So, we have to have a credible force that, if necessary, will enter Gaza and kill the killers. Because that’s what will prevent the reemergence of a Hamas-like entity,” Mr Netanyahu said.

Earlier this week, Mr Netanyahu had indicated Israel would assume “overall security responsibility” for Gaza for an “indefinite period” once the war ended.

His comments drew pushback from the United States, Israel’s main ally.

10:23 AM GMT

Pro-Palestine activists shut down BAE factory

Dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters blocked the entrances to a BAE Systems factory as they called for an end to arms sales to Israel.

Holding up a sign saying “Stop Arming Israel” and waving Palestinian flags, about 50 people stood in front of one entrance to the site in Rochester, Kent.

Activists also gathered outside other entrances chanting slogans like “ceasefire now”, “how many kids have you killed today?” and “BAE, you can’t hide, you’re committing genocide”.

The protest comes a day before a Palestinian march planned in London on Armistice Day.

Britain’s biggest defence contractor said it does not directly export any equipment to Israel, but the group is a tier-one supplier on the United States-made F-35 fighter jets which are flown by Israel.

10:13 AM GMT

Israel-Gaza map

09:57 AM GMT

In pictures: People mark the 85th anniversary of the events of Kristallnacht in Germany and Poland

A woman carries a sign reading 'never again its now' as she attends procession organized by the Jewish Society to mark the 85th anniversary of the Night of Broken Glass in Berlin - FIlip Singer/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/Shutterstock

A March of Remembrance took place in Wroclaw to commemorate the 85th anniversary of the events of Kristallnacht - ZUMA Press, Inc. / Alamy Live News/https://www.alamy.com

09:24 AM GMT

'More needs to be done' to protect Palestinian civilians, says Blinken

Much more needs to be done to protect civilians, Antony Blinken has said, as he welcomed Israel’s agreed pauses in its offensive in Gaza.

Speaking in New Delhi, the US Secretary of State said: “I think some progress has been made.

“But I was also very clear that much more needs to be done in terms of protecting civilians and getting humanitarian assistance to them.”

09:22 AM GMT

'Civilians must be spared,' says UN human rights chief

Volker Türk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said:

Any use by Palestinian armed groups of civilians and civilian objects to shield themselves from attack is in contravention of the laws of war. But such contact by Palestinian armed groups does not absolve Israel of its obligation to ensure civilians are spared, that the principles of distinction, precaution in attack, and proportionality are respected.

08:36 AM GMT

Israel strikes organisation in Syria in response to drone that hit school

Israel’s military has said it struck an organisation in Syria that was behind a drone crash into a school in southern Israel a day earlier.

“In response to a UAV (drone) from Syria that hit a school in Eilat, the IDF struck the organisation that carried out the attack,” the Israeli army said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

It did not identify the organisation behind the drone.

08:16 AM GMT

Israel-Gaza latest pictures:

Photos from the ground activity of IDF forces in the Gaza Strip

Israeli army flares illuminate the sky over west Gaza - MOHAMMED SABER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/Shutterstock

08:12 AM GMT

Israel must protect Palestinians in the West Bank 'as a matter of urgency', says UN rights chief

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said that Israel must take immediate measures to protect Palestinians in the West Bank as they find themselves targeted by more violence since the conflict with Hamas erupted last month.

“I also appeal, as a matter of urgency, for Israeli authorities to take immediate measures, to take steps to ensure the protection of Palestinians in the West Bank, who are being on a daily basis subjected to violence from Israeli forces and settlers, ill treatment, arrests, evictions, intimidation and humiliation,” Volker Turk told reporters in the Jordanian capital of Amman.

08:11 AM GMT

Israel's goal of toppling Hamas commander 'pretty large order,' says top US official

Israel’s aim of toppling Hamas is a “pretty large order,” a top US military official has said.

Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, warned that the continued bombardment of Gaza risked recruiting future members of Hamas.

When asked by reporters if he was worried that high civilian casualty numbers in Gaza would generate future Hamas terrorists, he replied, “Yes, very much so.

“And I think that’s something we have to pay attention to.”

“That’s why when we talk about time — the faster you can get to a point where you stop the hostilities, you have less strife for the civilian population that turns into someone who now wants to be the next member of Hamas.”

07:50 AM GMT

Israel to continue fighting despite US deal for humanitarian pauses

Benjamin Netanyahu vowed Israel would not stop fighting in Gaza despite the White House announcing a deal for humanitarian pauses on Thursday..

John Kirby, the White House national security spokesman, said Israel had agreed to halt its offensive in northern Gaza for four hours daily to allow Palestinians to flee and facilitate aid along two corridors.

Palestinians fleeing Gaza City and other parts of northern Gaza towards the southern areas - MAHMUD HAMS/AFP

Mr Kirby said the breaks, starting yesterday, could also be used for the release of hostages held by Hamas, hailing it as a significant step.

However, shortly after the US announcement, Eylon Levy, Mr Netanyahu’s spokesman, diverged from Washington’s claims, insisting he was “not going to commit to the exact length of the pauses”.

Read more from Rozina Sabur, The Telegraph’s Deputy US Editor, and Colin Freeman, here

07:47 AM GMT

Israeli military breach Hamas 'military quarter'

Israel’s military said on Thursday night that it had breached Hamas’s “military quarter” in the centre of Gaza City, uncovering weapons stores and killing some 50 militants in intense fighting.

The so-called military quarter is adjacent to al-Shifa Hospital, in which thousands of Palestinian civilians are still sheltering, and is at “the heart” of Hamas’s intelligence and operational activities, said the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

On Thursday troops found intelligence materials, tunnels, weapons factories and anti-tank missile launch positions in the military quarter.

Read more here

07:45 AM GMT

Iran warns expansion of Gaza war 'inevitable'

Iran has warned the scale of civilian suffering caused by Israel’s war on Hamas would inevitably lead to an expansion of the conflict, as officials in Gaza reported Israeli air strikes on or near several hospitals in the Palestinian enclave.

The comments from Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian could ramp up concerns over whether Washington’s diplomatic efforts and deployment of US naval forces to the eastern Mediterranean will be able to keep the conflict from further destabilising the Middle East.

“Due to the expansion of the intensity of the war against Gaza’s civilian residents, expansion of the scope of the war has become inevitable,” Amir-Abdollahian told his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Thursday night.

Iran’s state-run Press TV reported the comments, made during a telephone conversation, on Friday.

