Macron, Scholz and Draghi visit Kyiv in show of 'solidarity' with Ukraine

James Crisp
·4 min read
Emmanuel Macron is escorted as he arrives at the Kyiv train station - Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP
The leaders of France, Germany and Italy have arrived in Kyiv in a show of support for Ukraine, amid fears they would put Volodymyr Zelensky under pressure to accept a peace deal from Vladimir Putin.

Emmanuel Macron, Olaf Scholz and Mario Draghi travelled together by night train to the Ukrainian capital after the President of France said this month it was vital not to humiliate Russia.

"We want to show not only solidarity, but also assure that the help that we're organising - financial, humanitarian, but also, when it comes to weapons - will continue," Mr Scholz told the Bild newspaper.

"And that we will continue it as long as it is necessary for Ukraine's fight," he added.

Asked by a journalist why he had come to Ukraine, Mr Macron said: "For a message of European unity."

Mr Macron and Mr Scholz, who was embarrassed after opposition leader Friedrich Merz met Mr Zelensky before he did,  have faced questions over why it has taken them so long to visit Kyiv.

All aboard: Mario Draghi, Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz on the night train to Kyiv - Ludovic Marin
Several Western leaders including Boris Johnson have already met the Ukrainian President in the capital to show their backing after the invasion.

Mr Macron has claimed that France will be a “mediating power” in securing peace. With Mr Scholz, he insists channels of communication with Putin must be kept open, which has angered Poland and the Baltic nations.

In May, Mr Zelensky said he had rejected overtures from Mr Macron to cede territory to Russia to get a peace deal.

Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to the Ukraine president, said this week that he was worried the three leaders would try to force an unjust peace settlement.

“They will say that we need to end the war that is causing food problems and economic problems … that we need to save Mr Putin’s face,” he said.

Mr Draghi said on Tuesday it was important for peace talks to open as soon as possible, but added they had to be “on terms that Ukraine deems acceptable”.

'This will be our common victory'

"We must win this war and return our occupied territories. This will be our common victory," Mr Zelensky said, in a phone call with Joe Biden on Wednesday night.

Paris and Berlin agree that Russia must withdraw troops to the territory it held before the war before peace talks can begin.

It is unclear whether that would include the breakaway regions of the Donbas and Donetsk, where there were Russian troops before the February 24 invasion.

Russia illegally annexed Crimea in 2014. Mr Zelensky has recently suggested that Ukraine could take back Crimea, which could put him on a collision course with the three leaders.

“We hope that Crimea will be part of Ukraine,” Mr Zelensky said as he described how he hoped to restore Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

The visit from three of the European Union’s most influential members, all founding states of the bloc, is hugely symbolic, given Ukraine’s demand for EU membership after the invasion.

Ukrainian deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk welcomes Emmanuel Macron at Kyiv railway station - LUDOVIC MARIN/POOL/AFP
The demand for fast-track accession to the bloc is not likely to be granted but the EU is keen to show Ukraine has a path to eventual membership.

Mr Macron has suggested Ukraine could be part of a new European Political Community of both EU and non-EU members as a halfway house to full membership.

But the president has also suggested the community could one day include Russia, which has earned derision in some quarters.

Germany has faced criticism for refusing to back an immediate EU embargo on Russian gas and some of its planned weapons shipments to Ukraine have hit delays.

However, on Wednesday, Berlin announced in a joint statement with the UK and US that it would send Multiple Launch Rocket Systems to Ukraine.

There were also tensions after the Ukrainian president refused to meet German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier in April. Mr Steinmeier had pushed for rapprochement with Russia after Moscow’s 2014 invasion of Ukraine when he was Germany’s foreign minister.

