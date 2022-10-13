Macron says France will not retaliate with nuclear weapons if Russia uses them in Ukraine

Henry Samuel
·3 min read
Macron - REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Macron - REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

France would not respond to a "tactical" nuclear strike by Russia with nuclear weapons as it is not "our doctrine", Emmanuel Macron has said.

The French president’s response is in stark contrast to the intentionally ambiguous position set out by other Western leaders.

Jake Sullivan, the US national security adviser, revealed last month that the United States had made clear to Moscow that it would face "catastrophic consequences" if it used a nuclear weapon in Ukraine. However, he did not outline publicly the exact response the US would take.

But in an interview on France 2 on Wednesday night, Mr Macron was asked: "Would a tactical strike by Russia on Ukraine be considered by France a nuclear attack?"

He responded: "That is not our doctrine today."

Earlier in the interview, Mr Macron said: "Russia has nuclear weapons. France also has a nuclear doctrine that is based on the fundamental interests of the nation defined in a very clear way. That would not be in any way cast into question if there was a ballistic nuclear attack on Ukraine or in the region."

But he said that it would place "an historic responsibility on the part of Russia to use nuclear weapons. As a nuclear power, Russia has this responsibility and Vladimir Putin knows this".

He added that France would continue to "help Ukraine to resist and build peace" and help to avoid hostilities "spreading geographically, vertically, namely through the use of chemical or nuclear weapons".

"There is a simple rule: we have a doctrine, it is clear: the nuclear deterrent works but the less we talk about it, the less we bandy about this threat, the more credible we are," he said.

Most experts and former officials believe that if Washington were to strike back militarily to a Russian nuclear attack, it would most likely do so with conventional weapons to try to avoid a rapid escalation to all-out nuclear war.

But in off-the-cuff comments earlier this month, Joe Biden said: "I don’t think there’s any such thing as the ability to easily (use) a tactical nuclear weapon and not end up with Armageddon."

He added: "First time since the Cuban missile crisis, we have the threat of a nuclear weapon if in fact things continue down the path they are going... We are trying to figure out what is Putin’s off-ramp? Where does he find a way out? Where does he find himself where he does not only lose face but significant power?"

The comments drew what appeared to be rebuke from Mr Macron when he called for "prudence".

Vlodomyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, has warned that he believes Moscow is laying the groundwork for a possible nuclear attack.

"They begin to prepare their society. That’s very dangerous," he told the BBC. "They are not ready to do it, to use it. But they begin to communicate. They don’t know whether they’ll use or not use it. I think it’s dangerous to even speak about it."

A senior Nato official also said this week that a Russian nuclear strike would change the course of the conflict and almost certainly provoke a "physical response" from Ukraine's allies.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, he said a nuclear strike by Moscow would "almost certainly be drawing a physical response from many allies, and potentially from Nato itself".

He added that Moscow still appears to be using nuclear threats mainly to deter Nato and other countries from directly entering its war on Ukraine.

