Macron 'regrets nothing' despite warnings of new 'yellow vest' movement

A demonstration in Bordeaux, southwestern France, on Saturday - THIBAUD MORITZ/AFP

Emmanuel Macron “regrets nothing” after short-circuiting parliament to ram through a deeply unpopular pension reform, say aides, as fresh protests on Saturday raised fears of a new “yellow vest” protest movement.



Demonstrations took place in cities including Bordeaux in the southwest, Compiegne in the north, Nantes in the west and Saint-Etienne in central France.

Crowds were banned from gathering at Paris's Place de la Concorde, across the Seine river from parliament, after protests there the two previous nights derailed into violence.

Police said the restriction was "due to serious risks of disturbances to public order".

Police officers search protesters after a ban on gatherings or protests on Concorde Square in Paris - Nicolas Garriga/AP

Elsewhere in the French capital, a group of students and activists from the "Revolution Permanente" collective briefly invaded the Forum des Halles shopping mall, waving banners calling for a general strike and shouting "Paris stand up, rise up", videos on social media showed.

Refinery workers also continued to picket across the country and there are also rolling strikes on the railways.

On Friday evening, riot police clashed with protesters in Paris at a demonstration at the capital's Place de la Concorde, near the Assemblee Nationale parliament building.

Police moved in to disperse the crowd at nightfall after a fire was lit, AFP journalists said.

Groups of people threw bottles and fireworks at the security forces, who responded by firing tear gas to try to clear the square. Police said they made 61 arrests.

A protester throws a sign depicting Macron onto a huge fire - Frat

The unrest over the last three days is reminiscent of the Yellow Vest protests which erupted in late 2018 over high fuel prices, and which forced Macron into a partial U-turn on a carbon tax.

Unions, united in coordinating their protests, called for a ninth strike day next Thursday, but many expressed fears they could lose control of the protests as more radical demonstrators set the tone.

"Yes, we are worried," Cyril Chabanier, the head of the moderate CFTC union, told AFP.

"We were sitting on a powder keg and we've just lit the fuse," one MP from Mr Macron's Renaissance group told Le Parisien.

The political fallout risks turning the French president into a lame duck, say commentators.

The 45-year-old centrist’s minority government this week failed humiliatingly to cobble together enough support to put his flagship manifesto bill of raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 to a vote after promising to do just that.

It now faces the prospect of a no-confidence vote on Monday while unions, buoyed by massive public support, have pledged to push on with rolling strikes and protests regardless of the result.

Yet despite the storm clouds less than a year after his re-election, the message from the Elysée on Saturday was totally unrepentant, according to Le Monde.

Protesters burn an effigy of Macron - REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

The President “has no scruples and no regrets”, aides told France’s newspaper of record.

He didn’t want to use article 49.3 which bypasses a parliamentary vote, they said, but had “no choice”.

Faced with two “bad options”, he decided that a defeat in the National Assembly would have been more catastrophic than his “top-down” decision to ram through the bill regardless.

“He is perfectly conscious that the decision is a Pyrrhic victory,” said David Amiel, MP and former Elysée advisor. “He chose the interests of the country over his own political interests”.

Mr Macron is mulling making a televised address to the nation to justify his government’s action, said Le Monde.

While he has not spoken directly to the French, ministers cited the President last week as telling them that “financial” considerations were behind pushing through the state pension reform - namely to avoid racking up losses and reassure the markets and the European Commission that France’s economy will not go off the rails.

Ahead of a mass protest next Thursday, unions warn they may not be able to contain fury over a “denial of democracy”, which they say could trigger explosive unrest the likes of which haven’t been since chaotic and violent protests during the 2018 yellow vest revolt initially against green tax hikes.

One of their more prominent spokesmen was Jerome Rodrigues, who lost an eye to a police rubber bullet during clashes at one demo. Within hours of Mr Macron's pensions move on Thursday, Mr Rodrigues told an angry crowd outside the National Assembly that the objective was now nothing less than "the defeat" of the president. He was swiftly arrested.

A woman holds a sign declaring Macron the "king of trash" during protests in Paris - AP Photo/Lewis Joly

Spontaneous protests since Thursday have seen effigies of Mr Macron burned in Dijon, a district town hall in Lyon trashed and MPs cancel public engagements for fear of protests or assault. Police have stepped up protection for MPs. Meanwhile, students are threatening to block universities.

Meanwhile, the pension fiasco has cast into question the survival of the already depleted mainstream French Right.

Mr Macron’s prime minister Elisabeth Borne had hoped to get the pension bill over the line by persuading a group of 61 opposition conservatives from the Republicans party to back the reform. But its leader Eric Ciotti - who supported the law - was unable to whip enough of his MPs into line. His call to a Macron aide prompted the president to order the use of 49.3, said BFMTV.

The party will once again be instrumental in the outcome of Monday’s no-confidence vote tabled by a group of independent centrists and backed by both the opposition Left-wing Nupes alliance and Marine Le Pen’s National Rally party.

Commentators predict that it is unlikely that the required 32 Republicans MP will support the motion for it to succeed.

Either way, the party may not recover and its parliamentary group risks “blowing up”, warn insiders.

“It’s hard to tell ourselves we can continue to cohabit with people who say that a reform that wants people to work longer is bad. We’ve been saying it for years,” one unnamed conservative MP told BFMTV.

“It’s a shipwreck,” another added.