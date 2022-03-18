Macron promises tax cuts, welfare reform in election manifesto

·3 min read

French President Emmanuel Macron pledged further tax cuts, reforms to the welfare system and major public investments on Thursday as he unveiled his manifesto less than a month away from elections.

Speaking at his first major campaign event on Thursday, 44-year old Emmanuel Macron announced a programme aimed deepening pro-business reforms he began in 2017 aimed at reducing high unemployment.

"It's quite normal, especially when you consider the state of public coffers, that we work more," Macron told some 300 journalists gathered at a venue in a northern Paris suburb, in front of giant screens showing his slogan "With You".

"We have two levers: full employment and reforming the pension system," he said.

Macron acknowledged that he had been unable to push through the pension overhaul as promised in 2017, but promised to tackle it again and push back the retirement age to 65 from 62.

He also proposed reforms to the benefits system that would require the unemployed to undertake 15 to 20 hours of work or training per week.

Not without risks

Another politically risky change would see all social benefits – for unemployment, housing, or childcare -–centralised in a single system, affecting up to 20 million French people.

Major new public investments in the military, the energy sector and new technologies were also required, he said, in order to create "an independent France in a strong Europe".

The programme "has been informed by the crises we've experienced in the last five years which we weren't expecting," he said, referring to so-called "Yellow Vest" anti-government protests from 2018, the Covid-19 crisis, and the war in Ukraine.

Many of his proposed reforms will be subject to debate with stakeholders, he said, such as changes that would introduce more autonomy for schools and wage differences between teachers.

"'With you' is not just a slogan, it will be for me a new democratic way of working," he insisted.

Questions about legitimacy

Rivals across the political spectrum, who have struggled to make an impact as Russia's invasion of Ukraine has dominated headlines, have accused Macron of neglecting the election campaign until now.

He has taken a leading role in Western diplomatic efforts to stop the war in Ukraine, holding 20 hours of talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in the last five weeks.

"The president wants to be re-elected without ever really having been a candidate, without a campaign, without a debate, without a competition of ideas," the head of the Senate, Gerard Larcher, said on Tuesday.

"If there isn't a campaign, then there will be questions about the legitimacy of the winner," Larcher, from the opposition Republicans party, told Le Figaro newspaper.

Ahead in the polls

His diplomatic efforts over the Ukraine war appear to have boosted his lead in the polls.

The most recent voter surveys show Macron has gained five to six points over the last month and is likely to win the first round of the election on 10 April and beat any opponent in the April 24 run-off.

He is currently polling at around 30 percent, with veteran far-right leader Marine Le Pen in second place on around 18 percent, a poll of polls by the Politico website suggests.

Le Pen is trailed by three candidates at around 11-12 percent – right-wing challenger Valerie Pecresse, far-right former TV pundit Eric Zemmour and hard-left campaigner Jean-Luc Melenchon, who appears to be gaining momentum.

(with newswires)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • The most hyped PC games of March

    Here are some of the major PC games coming later in March.

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • Saros stops 35 shots as Predators down Penguins 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Juuse Saros made 35 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night. Mattias Ekholm, Tanner Jeannot, Eeli Tolvanen and Yakov Trenin scored for the Predators, who have won five of six. Roman Josi and Colton Sissons each had two assists. Jake Guentzel had the lone goal and Casey DeSmith stopped 21 shots for Pittsburgh, which won its previous two games. Ekholm scored first with 1.5 seconds remaining in the opening period.

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • Should the Raptors roll with Dalano Banton or Malachi Flynn as backup PG?

    The Toronto Raptors have a good problem: they have two young, up-and-coming prospects at the point guard position who look poised to be steady, reliable contributors off their bench next season. Should they move one of them to help fill gaps on the roster? Or is it better to keep both? Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discussed their options on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast. Find the full episode wherever you get your podcasts.

  • Captain 1,000: Flyers salute Giroux in potential final days

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The party planned for Claude Giroux’s 1,000th game with the Philadelphia Flyers seems appropriately lavish for a team captain who has spent his entire career with the franchise. The Flyers will celebrate Giroux and his family before Thursday night's game and have invited special guests of honor. Giroux will be gifted custom artwork, fans can purchase commemorative tickets and players will wear warmup jerseys with “Giroux” and No. 28 on the back. If that hasn’t whet the appeti

  • COVID-19 kept Mark Nichols from the Brier championship match — but not the celebration

    Newfoundland and Labrador curler Mark Nichols didn't get to spend his Sunday night the way he wanted to, but says watching his teammates take home a fourth Brier championship took away all the pain of not being on the ice. Nichols, the third for Team Wild Card One, was forced to miss the final weekend of competition due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. "It was a tough few days for me. I was pretty sick. I feel like I'm on the other end of it now, but it's been a whirlwind of emotions and feelings over t

  • NHL Trade Deadline trivia

    Which NHL player holds the record for being traded the most? Who did the Bruins select in the first round of the 2013 draft? On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian lays down the trade-deadline trivia gauntlet.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of Zone Time.&nbsp;

  • Ducks trade Josh Manson to first-place Avalanche for prospect, pick

    Defenseman Josh Manson is on his way to the powerhouse Avalanche in the first real move of NHL trade season.

  • Precious Achiuwa's defensive chemistry with Siakam is built on trust

    After Toronto’s win over the Lakers, Precious Achiuwa talked about what it’s like to play alongside Pascal Siakam on the defensive end of the floor and how he's found a new level in his game the past couple weeks. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Pascal Siakam jokes around, talks Precious Achiuwa & chemistry with Scottie Barnes

    Pascal Siakam had some fun with the media after Saturday's win vs. the Nuggets and discussed Precious Achiuwa's shooting and his growing chemistry with Scottie Barnes. Follow and subscribe to Yahoo Sports Canada on YouTube for more Raptors coverage

  • Scottie Barnes & Pascal Siakam forming lethal 2-man game

    The duo of Pascal Siakam & Scottie Barnes were a headache for the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. They were working off and creating for each other, which some believed would never come to fruition. Amit Mann and Yasmine Duale discuss why the doubters were always wrong. Listen to the full chat on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed

  • Maple Leafs pull up to Heritage Classic in full steelworker gear

    Both the Leafs and Sabres rolled into Sunday's outdoor game in Hamilton in style.

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • What do Russian owner's sanctions mean for Chelsea?

    Chelsea face an uncertain future after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned.

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • Howden's 1st ski cross win of season highlights Canada's 3-medal haul in Austria

    Reece Howden, the 2020-21 World Cup's top-ranked racer in men's ski cross, stood atop the medal podium for the first time this season on Sunday in Reiteralm, Austria, a year to the day of his victory in Russia. The man known as "Big Rig" dominated Sunday's big final with a strong start to finish win in the first World Cup race since the Beijing Olympics last month, where Howden placed ninth overall in his Winter Games debut. "It feels amazing," Howden told Alpine Canada. "The way Canada has been

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

  • Hedman scores 2, Stamkos 3 assists, Lightning top Kraken 4-1

    SEATTLE (AP) — Victor Hedman scored twice to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 4-1 victory against the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday night. Steven Stamkos had three assists in his 900th NHL game. Nikita Kucherov and Anthony Cirelli also scored for the Lightning, who won their second straight to finish a six-game road trip — their longest of the season. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 24 shots for his 32nd win, most in the league. Yanni Gourde scored his 14th goal for the Kraken, who have lost five of s

  • From race to grace: why these Regina men took up artistic swimming

    Two Regina men are stepping outside their comfort zones to train for a sport that hasn't traditionally included men. Jacob Korpan and Jake Morris are taking on artistic swimming, often referred to as synchronized swimming. Artistic swimming is ballet in the water where powerful swimmers work as a team to perform graceful, synchronized routines. The mixed gender duets category made its world championship debut in 2015, and participants in the co-ed sport will find out in 2025 if it will get a spo