Macron hosts international conference to meet urgent needs of Ukraine

France will on Tuesday host an international solidarity conference for Ukraine that is intended to respond to the urgent needs of the country as it endures a difficult winter.

The event, to take place in Paris, follows a phone call on Sunday between Emmanuel Macron and Volodymyr Zelensky during which the two presidents discussed the implementation of a 10-point peace plan, as well as defence cooperation and energy stability.

"Ukraine can count on France's support for as long as is required to fully re-establish its sovereignty and national integrity," according to the French presidency.

Heads of state and government from 47 countries are to participate, along with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Zelensky, who has not left his country since the war started, will make a statement via video during the meeting, held at the Quai d’Orsay.

According to the president's office, the solidarity conference would focus on responding to urgent short-term needs such as ensuring the Ukrainian people have access to electricity, heating, and water.

Zelensky's wife, Olena Zelenska, who was welcomed at the Elysée Palace on Monday by first lady Brigitte Macron, will attend the conference along with a government delegation.

'Synchronised positions'

In a post on Twitter, Macron said France and Ukraine had “synchronised positions”, adding that French companies were also engaged in the reconstruction of Ukraine.

A parallel forum called "The Franco-Ukrainian conference for Resilience and Reconstruction", will see 500 French companies gather to discuss reconstruction contracts on Tuesday.



