Macron changed colour of French flag 'to evoke the Revolution'

Macron stands beside the French and EU flags, with the blue of the French flag looking darker - Yoan Valat/AP

French President Emmanuel Macron has quietly changed the colour of the French flag.

In a nod to the original colours used in the years after the Revolution, his administration has subtly been using a flag with a darker shade of blue for over a year now.

According to joint revelations from the French websites Europe 1 and Cnews, Macron's reason for swapping to the darker, navy shade was two-fold.

“There are aesthetic reasons, this blue is more elegant,” a staffer within Macron’s administration told the broadcaster, but the decision was also “very political” - “to revive a symbol of the French Revolution.”

While no formal announcement was ever made, the Elysée Palace confirmed to Europe 1/Cnews that the decision to change the colour was made on July 13, 2020 per the advice of Arnaud Jolens, Macron’s Director of Operations, and Bruno Roger-Petit, Macron’s advisor on historical and commemorative issues.

While the French Navy has always used this version of the flag, it was lightened in 1976 by then President Valery Giscard-d'Estaing to match the colour of the European Union flag, which resembles a lighter "marian" blue.

Macron is no stranger to using historic symbolism to convey a political message. An analysis of his official presidential portrait from the French newspaper Liberation speculated the potential hidden meanings behind a number of objects neatly displayed on his desk - from details as fine as the time set on his clock (8:20pm, emphasising the president works late,) to a paperweight of the Gallic rooster, one of France’s national symbols.

Macron’s nod to the French Revolution comes as the incumbent prepares for what is shaping up to be an arduous re-election campaign.



While the 43-year-old self-described centrist is currently leading in the polls, he faces a rising challenge from the far-Right firebrand Eric Zemmour.



A writer and TV commentator who hasn’t even officially announced his candidacy, Zemmour is already polling to take 17 per cent of the vote in the first round of next spring’s elections against Macron’s 25 per cent.



Also a fan of symbolism and French history, Zemmour has argued that France has been on the decline since 1968, when the country saw a series of progressive protests which Zemmour says gave way to waves of unchecked immigration.



Zemmour’s 2014 book, “The French Suicide,” in which he outlines what he sees as the country’s decline, has sold more than 400,000 copies.