MacroGenics, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises MacroGenics, Inc. ("MacroGenics" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MGNX) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.



MacroGenics issued a press release on May 19, 2021 "announc[ing] preliminary safety and anti-tumor activity data from the Company's ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of MGC018", an "investigational antibody drug conjugate (ADC) . . . designed to deliver a DNA alkylating duocarmycin payload to both dividing and non-dividing cells in a B7-H3 dependent manner." MacroGenics reported that "at least one treatment-related adverse event was experienced by 27 of 29 patients (93%)" and "[a]t 4.0 mg/kg, one patient developed a dose-limiting toxicity manifested by Grade 3 fatigue that lasted for more than 72 hours and as previously reported, a Grade 4 neutropenia occurred in a patient in the 2.0 mg/kg cohort." among other data.

MacroGenics' stock price fell $1.15 per share, or 3.67%, on this news to close at $30.16 per share on May 20, 2021.

