MACRO Television Studios Acquires Clint Coley’s ‘The World Series Of Spades’
MACRO Television Studios has acquired the exclusive rights to The World Series of Spades from comedian Clint Coley and Transit Pictures.
The World Series of Spades was initially released in September 2020 on Amazon Prime and Facebook Watch. A celebration of the Black experience and triumph, the series amassed a large viewership from its 20-episode digital release. MACRO will team with Coley to develop a nationwide premium version of series that incorporates the best celebrity and non-celebrity Spades teams. In the new series centering on the card game, the top players will face off in the ultimate Spades tournament that leads up to a championship match with the winners receiving a grand cash prize.
Coley and Monica Boyd developed and produced the original series. MACRO Television Studios is the studio on the new iteration of the project. Aisha Corpas Wynn, Brennan Edwards and Coley are executive producers. Ahmadou Seck will also produce.
Comedian, actor and writer Coley has produced and starred in various short films under his Everybody Eats Productions banner, including The First Date, The First Time and Scratch. Coley has been a featured comedian on AXS’s Gotham Comedy Live. He has released three comedy albums and hosts the podcast Advice From A F*ck Boy.
