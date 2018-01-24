Macon's late 3s power Arkansas past Georgia, 80-77 in 2 OTs

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) -- Daryl Macon wouldn't be stopped by a scoreless first half.

There would still be plenty of time for Macon to make his impact.

Macon overcame his slow start to sink three 3-pointers in the second overtime and score 25 points, lifting Arkansas to an 80-77 win over Georgia on Tuesday night.

''He was great,'' said Jaylen Barford of Macon. ''He told me at one point 'I'm coming.' I was like 'All right, let's get it.' He started hitting a lot of shots. That's a scorer for you.''

Barford added 24 points for Arkansas (14-6, 4-4 Southeastern Conference), which rallied after trailing by 16 points in the first half. It was the first road win of the season for the Razorbacks.

Each of Macon's 3s in the second overtime gave Arkansas the lead. He said he was encouraged by coach Mike Anderson to keep shooting.

''One thing coach kept telling me was 'Don't run from the big moment,''' Macon said. ''I couldn't run from it. I just had to keep pushing it so I could be there for my team.''

Macon sometimes had to shoot over tight defense.

''He has a really good shot,'' said Georgia's Yante Maten. ''We were playing pretty good defense on him. Tight. I know he hit one on me, too. ... Once he got hot, it was hard to stop him.''

The final 3 gave Arkansas a 78-76 lead. After Maten made one of two free throws, Macon padded the lead with two free throws with 1.2 seconds remaining.

Georgia coach Mark Fox said he told his players ''in competition ... you have to risk the agony of defeat and tonight we really feel that.''

Maten, who led Georgia (12-7, 3-5) with 26 points, had a shot blocked under the basket by Trey Thompson with 2 seconds remaining in the second overtime.

Macon's second 3-pointer of the second overtime gave the Razorbacks a 75-73 lead. William ''Turtle'' Jackson answered with a go-ahead 3 for Georgia before Macon sank another 3.