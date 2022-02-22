Macon woman found dead Monday obtained protective order against ex-boyfriend last fall

A Bibb County woman who was found dead early Monday in her home in Macon’s upscale Barrington Hall subdivision had last fall obtained a temporary protective order against an ex-boyfriend she had lived with for eight years, court records show.

Sheriff’s investigators have revealed little about Cynthia L. Berry’s slaying and have not said publicly whether her longtime ex-boyfriend is a suspect in her death, just that she was a homicide victim.

Berry’s death was reported to sheriff’s officials shortly after 1:30 a.m. Monday at her home at 309 Winchester Place. Investigators have not said how she was killed. No one has been arrested.

As is frequently the case when foul play is suspected in homicides, investigators have divulged few details about what may have happened to Berry, who was 49.

What is known is that Berry was in court in September seeking a protective order against her longtime boyfriend, alleging physical abuse.

In her complaint, Berry stated that in mid-August the boyfriend, a 50-year-old with past ties to Maine and Virginia, was trying to take her cellphone away and “pushed her down to the ground, stood above her, and grabbed her by her shoulders.”

The complaint goes on to state that the man put Berry “in a choke hold,” pulled her up from the ground and took her phone. He then allegedly followed her into a kitchen at house where they were and “came up behind her, grabbed her arm pushing it into her back and told her, ‘If you make a sound, I will break it.’”

In her petition seeking the protective order, which was granted in late September, Berry listed incidents — one in 2017 and another in 2018 — in which the man”punched her in her chest causing her to lose her breath” and another time when he “stomped on her foot and broke her toe.”

The pair had lived in a subdivision off Lamar Road west of Lake Wildwood in northwest Macon. It was not clear when Berry moved to the nearby golfing community in Barrington Hall off nearby Zebulon Road.

Berry’s death is the county’s 10th homicide of 2022.