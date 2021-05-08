MacNutt Council Discuss Scrap Metal Cleanup Around Village

Mayor Wagner called the regularly scheduled meeting of the Village of MacNutt to order on May 4, 2021, at 7:06 P.M. with all council members present, as well as two ratepayers.

The council reviewed the agenda before Councillor Cartwright made a motion to accept the agenda as amended; motion carried.

Carrying on, the council reviewed the minutes of the April 6, 2021, regularly scheduled council meeting before Councillor Andrews made a motion to accept the minutes as reviewed; motion carried.

The council reviewed the correspondence received by the village in the last month including; Assiniboine Water Stewardship Association- Tree for Life Program, Xplornet - offering a new plan, SARM - SUMA, SARM is asking the council to vote no to the name change of SUMA to Municipalities of Saskatchewan, Sask. Public Safety Agency- they have a new address, Sask. Housing Corp. The annual report is online, Assiniboine Watershed Stewardship Association- to lobby the government about the CAP Program. Councillor Cartwright made a motion to send a letter of support to the Assiniboine Watershed Stewardship Association; motion carried. Ministry of Government Relations school taxes have been set, Sask Crime Stoppers is requesting a donation, Municipality of Sask - virtual Town, Village and Northern Sector Meeting will be held May 19, 2021, Municipalities of Saskatchewan- Harassment and Disputes course will be held May 18. Councillor Cartwright made a motion to register one person for the course; motion carried.

Statistics Canada is asking the village for support and a motion of support. Councillor Andrews made a motion to support Statistics Canada; motion carried.

Environment Canada sent information regarding the Asphalt Code of Practice. Councillor Andrews made a motion to file the correspondence; motion carried.

Financials

The council reviewed the April 2021 Statement of Receipts and the Bank Reconciliation. After a short discussion, Councillor Cartwright made a motion to accept the statement of respite and the bank reconciliation as reviewed; motion carried.

Story continues

The council reviewed the payables up to May 4, 2021, before Councillor Andrews made a motion to pay the bills; motion carried.

Delegation

The council heard from a delegation from the village which was held in-camera with a motion by Councillor Cartwright; motion carried.

Old Businesses

The council discussed the hay tender. With only one tender the village awarded the tender to the individual with a motion by Councillor Cartwright; motion carried.

New Business

The council discussed cancelling taxes due to an internal error. Councillor Andrews made a motion to cancel the taxes; the motion carried.

Next, the council discussed rolling over a 1-year term for another year. Councillor Cartwright made a motion to roll it over; motion carried.

The council discussed a Workers Compensation Board letter of confirmation of coverage.

The council discussed calcium covering for the village roads and the discussion was tabled.

The group talked about getting another key for the dump to allow ratepayers more access.

Then, the talk shifted to insurance for the rink. It will cost in excess of $6500 for the insurance for the rink; discussion tabled.

The council discussed the scrap metal around the village and the possibility of bringing in someone to remove scrap metal. Ratepayers should contact the village office or a council member.

The council discussed buying new chairs for council chambers. Councillor Cartwright made a motion to purchase 6 chairs; motion carried.

Mayor Wagner made a motion to go in camera.

Gary Horseman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Four-Town Journal